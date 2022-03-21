The mysteries surrounding Eyes Wide Shut, Kubrick’s latest film on Amazon Prime

Stanley Kubrick He is one of the best directors in the history of cinema. The American provided a unique look, giving away classics of all genres and styles. With his well-known perfectionism, perfect framing and his ever-accurate soundtrack, Kubrick created war masterpieces like Paths of Glory or Full Metal Jackethistorical epics like Spartacus or Barry Lyndonthe terror of The glowsci-fi gems like 2001: A Space Odyssey and even the fantastic black comedy Dr Strangelove. It is impossible not to think of absolutely the entire filmography of the master when we begin to name some examples.

His last movie was Eyes Wide Shut (Eyes Wide Shut), a sort of psychological thriller that tells the story of a couple, played by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who after a party in which both are seduced by other people, start a discussion about infidelity and sexual desire. Alice (Kidman) ends up throwing Bill (Cruise) in the face that one night she had a fantasy with a navy captain she had just met, and that she thought of leaving everything for one night with him, something she had fantasized about. Confused by the revelation, Bill will begin to wander and participate in strange situations, in which infidelity, desire and doubt will always be present.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker