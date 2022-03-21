The mysteries surrounding Eyes Wide Shut, Kubrick’s latest film on Amazon Prime

Stanley Kubrick He is one of the best directors in the history of cinema. The American provided a unique look, giving away classics of all genres and styles. With his well-known perfectionism, perfect framing and his ever-accurate soundtrack, Kubrick created war masterpieces like Paths of Glory or Full Metal Jackethistorical epics like Spartacus or Barry Lyndonthe terror of The glowsci-fi gems like 2001: A Space Odyssey and even the fantastic black comedy Dr Strangelove. It is impossible not to think of absolutely the entire filmography of the master when we begin to name some examples.

His last movie was Eyes Wide Shut (Eyes Wide Shut), a sort of psychological thriller that tells the story of a couple, played by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who after a party in which both are seduced by other people, start a discussion about infidelity and sexual desire. Alice (Kidman) ends up throwing Bill (Cruise) in the face that one night she had a fantasy with a navy captain she had just met, and that she thought of leaving everything for one night with him, something she had fantasized about. Confused by the revelation, Bill will begin to wander and participate in strange situations, in which infidelity, desire and doubt will always be present.

Fantasy or reality?

What was striking were all the mysteries and complications that revolved around the filming.

First of all, we must bear in mind that Kubrick chose the couple of actors, among other reasons, because they were a couple in real life. It was such director’s obsession that he wanted to convey as realistically as possible not only love, but also jealousy and distrust, so he chose a real acting couple. But it went even further. Part of the job included couples sessions where Stanley was present, to deepen those crises or resentments between the two, agreeing of course total and absolute discretion (so much so that nothing has been known after more than 20 years). Stanley furthermore had each shoot their scenes separatelywithout the presence of the other, maintaining the confidentiality of what was done.

For many years it was assumed that this had started the breakdown of the relationship between Kidman and Tom Cruise, something that the actress took it upon herself to deny recently, declaring that at that time they were happy.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, couple on and off screen

The director was known for his level of detail, something he achieved with long shooting days and repeating shots as many times as necessary. People say that Tom Cruise he got to do 99 takes and refused to do it one more time at the director’s request. This caused the shooting to be extended considerably. The movie took 15 months! to be filmedwhen the average time ranges between 2 and 4 months.

The orgy scene in the mansion (we won’t go into detail so as not to spoil it) had to be modified to avoid a US adult rating, since it would have been a commercial failure. This was discussed by Kubrick, who did not want any censorship. Apparently, they managed to convince him at least for the tape that was distributed in the US.

And if that was not enough, Stanley Kubrick passed away before the final cut of the film was finished. in 1999, so he was never able to see his finished work.

An image from the shooting of the film

Suspense, mistrust and the real or imaginary permeated the storysoaking its protagonists in different ways, which ended up giving this kind of aura to the last great work of one of the best of all time. Eyes Wide Shut is available on Amazon Prime Video and is a highly recommended movie.

