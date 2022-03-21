The film with which Nicolas Cage regained glory in Hollywood.

The actor has a recent film that continues to be applauded by both critics and viewers. Will it be the final return of the star to the foreground?

Nicolas Cage He is one of the most beloved actors of recent decades for his talent, which led him to win an Oscar in 1995 for Leaving Las Vegas. Unfortunately, some personal decisions of his have marginalized him and distanced him from this type of recognition, but there was always the love of his fans. In 2021 he began a path that continues this year with a film that only adds praise.

When the actor was on the crest of the wave, coming to work with great directors such as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott or Spike Jonze, it was known that he was going through a difficult financial moment and increased a large debt by buying eccentricities such as an octopus as a pet and a dinosaur skull. This led him to accept multiple roles in films ousted by public opinion, but his return to the top may be coming.

+ The movie that can bring Nicolas Cage back to glory

In mid-2021 it was announced that Nicolas Cage He was going to be in a movie in which he would play himself, something that generated confusion and ridicule from Internet users on social networks. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or The Weight of Talent is the title of said film, which will be released in theaters on April 22 and the first opinions indicate that it will be the best of the year.

What is it about The Weight of Talent? This is its official synopsis: Actor Nicolas Cage reluctantly accepts a million dollar offer to attend a billionaire superfan’s birthday party. When things take a wild turn, Nic is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters. to get his wife and daughter out of the admirer who is a known drug dealer”.

On March 12, it had its first release at the South by Southweest Festival in Austin, Texas, and what has attracted the most attention in recent days has been the positive reviews it has received. In fact, currently holds a 100% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes sitethus becoming the highest rated film of Cage’s entire career, which includes 170 titles. Time will tell if these good decisions, like taking the role in Pig (2021)They will take you back to those glory days.