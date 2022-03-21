The 15 best celebrity tattoos
You already have the buzz of wanting to get a tattoo, and you don’t know how or when but you are sure that it will end up happening. So you take your time to decide what you are going to do to yourself. Because choosing what to tattoo should be a calm and well-considered decision since what you choose will accompany you all your life. At least that’s the idea. For this reason, before jumping into the pool, it is advisable to do a good fieldwork and see many tattoos to find the style you want. First you should consider if you want a drawing, a tribal or abstract motif, something linear, just black or in color, if it will be a word or a landscape. The possibilities are endless and within each one there are still more decisions to make. To make your research task a little easier, we have selected the best celebrity tattoos. Of course we bring you a selection of the most varied so that you have a choice.
They are available in a multicolored version, like the ones in Ed Sheeran he has an authentic mural painted on his forearm. One could spend hours discovering all the drawings and motifs it contains. There are also minimalist ones, like the one in Ryan Gosling, a proof that any idea is valid if it means something to you. For lovers of aesthetics vintage, nobody like Harry Styles. He has a good handful of ideas that dot his arms and also some other tattoos with motivational phrases, another great classic. Although for true retro, those of Tommy Leeand his tattoos in the style of old rockers.
In this selection we could not forget david beckham or Sergio Ramos, probably the footballers with the most tattoos on the field (and off it). Between the two you have an authentic catalog at the height of any tattoo studio. From crosses, to the names of their children, hearts with initials or oriental letters.
Tribal-style tattoos are a safe bet that have proven not to be just another fad and some celebrities were the first to wear them. In short, here we leave you a selection of the best celebrity tattoos for all tastes and styles so you can find yours.
Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 singer has been covering his body with tattoos over the years. If you are thinking of getting a full arm tattoo, Adam Levine could be the perfect inspiration. She has both arms covered in elaborately patterned, tribal-style tattoos.
Daniel Martin
The singer Daniel Martin He has several tattoos, one of the most striking is this one in the shape of an XL arrow in black that crosses his entire forearm.
Ed Sheeran
If you are looking for inspiration to get a tattoo with color, Ed Sheeran It is without a doubt your reference. His left arm is a real colorful mural full of motifs of all kinds.
Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee has returned to the present more rabid thanks to the series Pam & Tommy. His tattoos are perfect for those on the hunt for airy tattoo ideas. vintage.
david beckham
Think of any tattoo style you can think of and probably david beckham have it. From crosses and the names of their children to pin-up aesthetic women-
David BeckhamII
The footballer can also be the best inspiration for those looking for Chinese letter tattoos, a trend that never goes out of style.
Harry Styles
If you are into vintage aesthetics, also in terms of tattoos, then Harry styles is your man. He has several spread across his arms and chest area in different motifs and styles.
Harry Styles II
The singer also has good ideas for those who want a discreet tattoo with an important phrase. “Things I Can” is the reminder he carries Harry Styles on his right arm.
Jason Momoa
the tattoo he has Jason Momoa It is one of the most original designs, a mixture of mesh and tribal style tattoo of the most current and inspiring. Sober but forceful.
Justin Bieber
The singer is another of the celebrities with the most tattoos that you can find. Of all of them, the wings that he wears on the back of his neck, and which is one of his first tattoos, is perhaps the most significant and the one that best represents the preference of some for tattooing the neck area.
Messi
Of course, a ball and the blue color of the Argentine flag are part of this composition that looks Messi on his kicking leg. This design also incorporates the number 10 and the hands of his son Thiago. An example of how a tattoo can incorporate everything that is important to you in one drawing.
Ryan Gosling
If your thing is rather simple, minimalist tattoos and even done by yourself even if you don’t have drawing skills, Ryan Gosling is the inspiration you need.
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos He is perhaps the most tattooed footballer today. His torso, back and arms do not leave practically an inch of untattooed skin. On his legs however, he maintains a certain minimalism.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp it is a good example that combining different tattoo styles works. Two hyper-realistic prints coexist wonderfully with a tattoo of simple lines.
Dwyane Johnson
Tribal style tattoos are one of those that will probably never go out of style. Dwyane Johnson He was one of the first to wear one and for that alone it is worth paying attention to.
