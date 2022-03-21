The 15 best celebrity tattoos

You already have the buzz of wanting to get a tattoo, and you don’t know how or when but you are sure that it will end up happening. So you take your time to decide what you are going to do to yourself. Because choosing what to tattoo should be a calm and well-considered decision since what you choose will accompany you all your life. At least that’s the idea. For this reason, before jumping into the pool, it is advisable to do a good fieldwork and see many tattoos to find the style you want. First you should consider if you want a drawing, a tribal or abstract motif, something linear, just black or in color, if it will be a word or a landscape. The possibilities are endless and within each one there are still more decisions to make. To make your research task a little easier, we have selected the best celebrity tattoos. Of course we bring you a selection of the most varied so that you have a choice.

They are available in a multicolored version, like the ones in Ed Sheeran he has an authentic mural painted on his forearm. One could spend hours discovering all the drawings and motifs it contains. There are also minimalist ones, like the one in Ryan Gosling, a proof that any idea is valid if it means something to you. For lovers of aesthetics vintage, nobody like Harry Styles. He has a good handful of ideas that dot his arms and also some other tattoos with motivational phrases, another great classic. Although for true retro, those of Tommy Leeand his tattoos in the style of old rockers.

In this selection we could not forget david beckham or Sergio Ramos, probably the footballers with the most tattoos on the field (and off it). Between the two you have an authentic catalog at the height of any tattoo studio. From crosses, to the names of their children, hearts with initials or oriental letters.

Tribal-style tattoos are a safe bet that have proven not to be just another fad and some celebrities were the first to wear them. In short, here we leave you a selection of the best celebrity tattoos for all tastes and styles so you can find yours.