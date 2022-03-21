SURRENDERED TO XAVI AND HIS TEAM: Thomas Muller’s moving message after seeing FC Barcelona’s win against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona’s display against Real Madrid was a total spectacle. And it generated such a stir in the world of football that even the great Thomas Müller wanted to share his feelings after seeing what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Although the Catalans don’t have the best memories of him because of the times he has converted them in the UEFA Champions League, the German world champion put aside any rivalry and simply acknowledged that he really enjoyed what he did The Xavineta on the Madrid field.

It was a short message, but very special. First, direct congratulations to Barça for that historic 0-4. And in the end, he finished his post ‘taking off his hat’ because he accepted that he was very satisfied watching the football they displayed in the biggest game of the Spanish championship.

THOMAS MULLER SURRENDERED BEFORE THE XAVINETA

“Congratulations, Barcelona. It was a pleasure to see this amazing performance tonight. Chapeau (applause)”, was what the two-time UEFA Champions League champion wrote on his official twitter account.

Nothing to add, your honor. don thomas summed it up perfectly. What the Fútbol Club Barcelona executed on March 20, 2022 at the Bernabéu can only be recognized and applauded. It was a performance that, due to the result and the form, will be eternally remembered in the history of the Clásico.

Undefeated data. Thomas Müller has 8 goals and 2 assists in the 7 games he has played against FC Barcelona. He always breaks it in front of the Catalans.

Did you know..? Thomas Müller has scored against FC Barcelona in the group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He has appeared before the Blaugrana entity both at the Allianz Arena and at the Camp Nou.