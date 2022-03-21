sharks are not like that

On Friday, an Italian citizen, Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, 56, lost his life after being attacked by two tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier), near Piscinita, a sector rarely visited by tourists on the island of San Andrés. The figures played a trick on Degli Abruzzi: the number of deaths caused by sharks is negligible worldwide –an annual average of between ten and thirteen cases–, well below the fatalities caused by mosquitoes (750,000), of snakes (50,000) and dogs (25,000), according to data published by Statista, a German portal dedicated to statistics.

Degli Abruzzi arrived without vital signs at the Clarence Lynd Newball Hospital. In a statement issued by Coralina, the island’s environmental authority, it is stated that the foreigner swam without equipment in a protected area, that is, he should not be there.

After the news of the tourist’s death was known, a group of people armed themselves with harpoons and diving equipment to hunt down the animal. Videos circulate on Twitter of the moment in which the crew of a National Navy ship reminded bathers that Colombian law prohibits killing sharks. Indeed, since 2020, artisanal and industrial fishing of this species has been prohibited in the country. So far, the authorities have not explained the reasons why these sharks – with nocturnal hunting habits – prowled the area of ​​the accident.

not like in the movies

The date is remembered by biologists and movie buffs alike: June 20, 1975. With the experience of two feature films on him, Steven Spielberg – then 27 years old – premiered the film that would catapult his career and, at the same time, would radically change the image of an animal species: Shark.

The film was the first big blockbuster in the Hollywood industry and consolidated –perhaps forever– the image of the shark as that of a bloodthirsty predator that attacks innocent bathers who just want a little sun. Since then the public has not had a good opinion of the animal, but it is not correct, that is not how they are.

The few times that attacks do occur, it is a mistake: sharks confuse swimmers with their prey, aquatic mammals. “The man is not part of the feeding of any of the sharks and therefore the attacks consist of a single bite: the person ends up bled. I repeat: humans are not part of their diet”, affirms the founder and executive director of the Malpelo Foundation, Sandra Bessudo.

Referring to the case of the Italian swimmer, Bessudo comments: “The tiger shark, which feeds on a little bit of everything – birds, mammals, turtles – surely felt the swimmer splashing on the surface and saw it as easy prey.”

Fortuitous events like the one on Friday endorse a mistaken view of an animal species. “These attacks stigmatize sharks. Everyone sees them as dangerous species. However, it must be remembered that a bee sting or a dog bite can also be fatal”, says Bessudo. Seen from a different perspective than that of Hollywood, humans are more dangerous for sharks – and for all marine fauna and flora – than they are for us.