Schwarzenegger’s blunt message to his Russian friends: “Putin has deceived you”

Reactions among celebrities against the Russian invasion of Ukraine are numerous and varied. Since the war began on February 24, Cardi B, Katheryn Winnick, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephen Colbert, Stephen King and John Cena, among many other well-known faces, have posted pacifist messages on their networks showing their support for Ukraine. The one who had not yet spoken was Arnold Schwarzenegger, who this Thursday has broken his silence by launching a forceful message through his Twitter account expressing his position regarding the war.

The American actor and former Governor of California has addressed the Russian people and Russian soldiers to warn them of the lies behind the Kremlin’s propaganda to justify the war against Ukraine. “Your future is being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world,” Schwarzenegger said in a video posted by Attn.

Your future is being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”







arnold schwarzeneggerActor





arnold schwarzenegger GTRES

Sitting in his office, Schwarzenegger, who speaks in a video for almost 10 minutes, begins with an anecdote from his childhood, when at the age of 14 he met the athlete Yuri Petrovich Vlasov, “the first human being who lifted 200 kilos above his head”. It was then that the actor fell in love with bodybuilding and with Russia, where he recorded some scenes of Danko: Red Heat, “the first American film authorized to be filmed in Moscow’s Red Square. “The strength and heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” she adds.





read also

Alejandro Mejias Garcia

In the video, Schwarzenegger explains that the Russians have long had family ties to Ukraine, so “every bullet that is fired is fired at a brother or sister.” “Each bomb or projectile that falls does not fall on an enemy but on a school, a hospital or a house”, he has expressed forcefully.

Schwarzenegger has spoken in a personal capacity about how lies led his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, to fight alongside the Nazis in World War II. “They are lying to you about the war in the Ukraine like the Nazis lied to my father,” he says. “My father lived the rest of his life in pain. The pain of a broken back from shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years. And pain from the feeling of guilt,” the actor details harshly.





read also

Christina Sierra

The actor is horrified by the hoaxes that the Kremlin has spread to justify the war, starting with the idea that the Russian invasion seeks to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. “This is not true. Ukraine “is a country with a Jewish president whose three paternal uncles were murdered by the Nazis.” “Ukraine did not start this war. Neither the nationalists nor the Nazis. Those sitting in the Kremlin started this war.” Finally, Schwarzenegger “to President Putin”: “You started this war. You are running this war. You can stop this war.”