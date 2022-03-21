Result Chivas vs. Atlas | How was Chivas vs Atlas | Atlas and Chivas tied 1-1 in the Guadalajara classic for Liga MX | SUMMARY AND GOALS by Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones | SPORT-TOTAL

Chivas and Atlas matched this Sunday for the eleventh day of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, in a new edition of the classic from Guadalajara. Roberto Alvarado put the ‘Sacred Flock’ ahead at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara and Julián Quiñones appeared in the final moments to decree the final 1-1.

Roberto Alvarado scored the 1-0 for the ‘Chivas’ at minute 66 by finishing off a ball rejected by Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas on the edge of the small area. The ‘Foxes’ got 1-1 at 90+1 with a header from Colombian Julián Quiñones.

With this tie, the Atlas He reached 19 points and Guadalajara 13 units in the Clausura 2022 of the Mexican Liga MX.

The match for date 11 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX between Chivas vs. Atlas will be played this Sunday, March 20 at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara.

Chivas vs. Atlas: schedules

Peru: 08:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 08:00 p.m.

Colombia: 08:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10:00 p.m.

Chivas vs. Atlas: channels

It is important to mention that Chivas vs. Atlas for Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX will be broadcast exclusively through Afizzionados for the Mexican territory.

Chivas vs. Atlas: latest results

Chivas

03/12/22 | MX League | Chivas 0-0 America

05/03/22 | MX League | Chivas 1-0 Santos

02/03/22 | MX League | San Luis 2-2 Chivas

02/26/22 | MX League | Chivas 2-3 Puebla

02/19/22 | MX League | Leon 2-1 Chivas

Atlas

03/11/22 | MX League | Juarez 1-2 Atlas

05/03/22 | MX League | Queretaro 0-3 Atlas

02/03/22 | MX League | Atlas 0-1 Pachuca

02/25/22 | MX League | Tijuana 2-0 Atlas

02/20/22 | MX League | Atlas 0-0 Cougars

Chivas vs. Atlas: possible alignments

Chivas: Guidiño, Brizuela, Mier, Olivas, Ponce, Angulo, Beltrán, Flores, Pérez, Alvarado and Macías.

Atlas: Vargas; Santamaria, Nervo, Aguirre; Abella, Marquez, Rocha, Reyes, Torres, Quinonez, and Furch.

