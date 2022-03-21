Renee Paquette considers that Onlyfans does not fit her

The former WWE commentator, Renee Paquette, passed by a few days ago The MackMania Podcast and referred to the possibility of opening an account on the famous OnlyFans social network: she said that it would not be right for her.

“I don’t feel like my personality necessarily fits that. I think for the people, for the ones it works for, yes. Go out there on that platform and make that money. Do what makes you happy, by all means. I just think if I suddenly signed up for OnlyFans, people would be like, ‘no, I think I’m good.’ I don’t think you want to see that. I don’t think people need that sexier side of me. Plus, it’s kind of silly to me. Me taking a legit sexy photo, I’m kind of sweating right now thinking about it. Nobody needs it.”

And it is that this week the subject of wrestling personalities who have an account in OnlyFans was stirred with the arrival of Toni Storm to this social network. The New Zealander managed to get $10,000 in the first hour of her debut in this new project.

But it seems that for Renne Paquette this option is not something that interests him and will continue to develop her work as a mother, podcaster and other projects that keep it current, in the industries where it currently has an active presence.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.