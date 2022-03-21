Raised By Wolves and other Ridley Scott stories to watch on HBO Max

In addition to Raised By Wolvesthe platform has the cult tape ‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut‘. This story full of police elements in a cyberpunk world is starring Harrison Fordwho embodies a policeman who returns from retirement with the mission of hunting down a group of humans with artificial genetics who have just arrived on the planet, in order to carry out heavy and dangerous work that will put the lives of many people at risk.

Another Scott crime story, but focused on transnational terrorist conflicts, is ‘web of lies‘. This film is starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Russell Crowewho enter a game as CIA agents who must stop a series of al qaeda attackshowever, in the midst of their mission, the suspicion arises among the terrorists that their leaders are collaborating with the Americans.

Mark Wahlberg stars in the film ‘all the money in the world‘, a film where Scott is again immersed in a plot related to the world of the CIA. In this story, Wahlberg plays a former agent who must investigate the kidnapping of the grandson of an oil tycoon who preferred to use the young man’s ransom money to hire the services of the former CIA agent.