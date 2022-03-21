Puerto Rican Society of Pneumology continues to prioritize preventive strategies for asthma

The COVID-19 pandemic increased morbidity rates in asthmatic patients on the island.

Dr. Nieves Garrastegui, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonology, and Dr. Daphne Delgado, current president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonology. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

For the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonology, the arrival of the pandemic posed a challenge, as respiratory complications were on the rise, as a result of contagion by the COVID-19 virus.

“Throughout these two years, new, very innovative alternatives have emerged because they attack inflammatory cells at the source, and they are subcutaneous, intravenous, and they are working a lot,” said the Dr. Nieves Garrastegui, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonologywithin the framework of the first face-to-face convention carried out by this Society after two years.

The expert indicated a series of recommendations to the asthmatic population on the island so that they can solve all their doubts with the doctor in charge of handling each case.

“Orient yourself on the subject, bring your medications, and in this way we can optimize what you already have, or if you have to take a leap and offer these alternatives, which should be clarified, they are not recommended for everyone,” he concluded.

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health also spoke with the Dr. Daphne Delgado, current president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonologywho highlighted how, precisely, how the arrival of COVID-19 has impacted the incidence of asthma on the island, and the work of Puerto Rican pulmonologists over these two years.

“Asthma is a very serious issue in Puerto Rico, and the pandemic did not help us at all, on the contrary: patients with asthma were at high risk of having the infection, and their condition became more severe to treat them,” Dr. Nieves Garrastegui mentioned. “Puerto Rico, being a tropical country, has many fungi caused by humidity. A study showed that inside houses there are more fungi than outside, and it should be the opposite.

The main objective of pulmonologists is to be able to detect this disease in time, prevent it from getting worse and be able to find ways to prevent attacks in patients, however, the fear generated by the virus in the population was very marked, and many people resisted. to attend your medical appointments.

“Fortunately, these rates have been reduced and patients are, little by little, resuming routine consultations with doctors,” said the Dr. Nieves Garrastegui.

Important role of Puerto Rican pulmonologists

For her part, Dr. Delgado mentioned that the start of the pandemic posed a challenge for experts, who did not have more information about the virus, and how it was capable of impacting the population.

“We have had to reinvent ourselves in every possible way. We started with a new virus, for which we had no information or data, and we learned many things along the way. Since we learned that COVID was a significant threat, we met with the president of the Puerto Rico Society of Infectious Diseases, with representatives, and with all the pulmonologists to put our protocol to work. We did our own hospitalization data by town and by hospital,” he added.

This strategy carried out by the experts was key to identifying the regions of the island in which the highest incidence of COVID infections occurred, and how many of those patients were in critical condition.

“It was a learning process that helped us so that the information was clear and the press, which is our medical interface with the population, could carry this data as clear as possible so that people could understand it,” he stressed.

Currently, Puerto Rico has a positivity rate close to 4%, which has allowed more face-to-face events like this to be held. In order to reach an increasingly low number of infections on the island, Dr. Delgado calls on the population to get vaccinated, as she assures that the population, which is presenting complications from the virus at this time, are those who are not vaccinated.

“The vaccine is our best tool, and this, a long time ago, stopped being something experimental; the vaccine has an indication and is approved, ”she emphasized.