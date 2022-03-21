POCO X4 Pro 5G, we tested the new POCO flaghsip killer

Last year, one of the phones that made the most impact in the mid-range was the POCO X3 Pro. A balanced and economical model that became the clear option for those who were looking for good features without making a large outlay. This year Xiaomi has already renewed this model with the new POCO X4 Pro 5G.

this smartphone was presented on February 28 globally and has come sweeping sales. A smartphone that is already on sale from Spain for a price that starts from the €299.

POCO X4 Pro data sheet POCO X4 Pro 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202g SCREEN AMOLED 6.67″ FHD+

2400 x 1080px

120Hz

1,200 nits PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

adreno 619 MEMORY 6 / 8GB LPDDR4X STORAGE 128 / 256GB SOFTWARE MIUI 13 based on Android 11 BATTERY 5,000mAh

Fast charge 67W REAR CAMERAS Main: 108MP

Wide angle: 8 MP at 118º

Macro: 2MP FRONTAL CAMERA 16MP PRICE From 299 euros

POCO has given this range a makeover with the new X4 Pro 5G. A model that arrives with a more striking design and more attractive lines leaving aside the rounded edges and the plastic for some straight edges and the glass.

Its rear part is really the differentiating element of this model. It allows us to quickly identify it due to the flashes that the light produces when it falls on its glass. Although personally the wide decorative border of the camera does not do it justice.

On its front we have a 6.67-inch AMOLED-panel in 20:9 format, and FullHD + resolution. This screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 360 Hz touch sampling.

In addition, it is able to offer a 1,200 nits maximum brightness and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. To be a smartphone of 300 euros in this section we can ask little more from the brand.

The screen offers everything we could expect to be a mid-range. It allows us to enjoy our multimedia content in any situation. The only but is that by default it is set to 60Hz instead of 120Hz, which is noticeable in continued use.

Its frames are quite contained both on the top edge and on the sides. Not so on the lower edge which is slightly wider.

In terms of performance, the POCO X4 Pro has taken a step back from its previous generation. We have gone from a Snapdragon 860 chipset to Snapdragon 695 5G.

The company has preferred reduce power in exchange for incorporating 5G connectivity without having to significantly raise the price of this terminal. But there is no reason to worry since we will only notice this reduction when making intensive use when playing. For social networks, camera and enjoy our multimedia content offers power to spare.

This processor is complemented by 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In storage, some speed has also been lost since the current chipset does not support UFS 3.1 technology, as the X3 Pro did.

In terms of performance we have only experienced a few lag occasionally in our day to day. From the factory we have MIUI 13 based on Android 11 and with the latest security updates from January. Although we hope that Xiaomi will not take long to update us to Android 12.

Apps like Facebook, YouTube, Telegram, Whatsapp… allow us to a use without lags or delays. Obviously it’s not going to be as fluid as the previous generation, but there are no big differences. If we want to get the most out of the games, we recommend activating the Game Turbo.

The worst in this section is that Xiaomi keeps including too much bloatware. Please, stop including dozens of useless apps that are useless. Although at least we can uninstall them.

It is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge. This battery allows us to use it for more than a day without needing to charge it. Thanks to its fast charge in just under an hour we will have it at 100%.

Regarding its connectivity, it has Dual nanoSIM with 5G technology. We have the SIM tray on the lower edge next to the USB C connector. Xiaomi this time has decided to sacrifice power for higher connection speed.

Like the rest of the range, this POCO has NFC chip. In addition, we have Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS geolocation, Galileo, GLONASS. We also have a 3.5 mm jack for our headphones, FM Radio and a double speaker compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The model has fingerprint sensor on the power button that works quite fast allowing you to unlock the terminal just by placing your finger. As a complement we can also make use of facial recognition, although only in good lighting conditions

In the photographic section, the POCO X4 Pro 5G has four sensors, three in its rear module and one for the selfie camera. Its configuration is as follows: a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP wide angle with a viewing angle of 118º and finally a 2MP macro. While on its front we have a 16MP sensor.

It is the first time that POCO makes use of a 108MP sensor following in the footsteps of the Redmi Note series. However, by default this sensor uses pixel binning technology that allows you to take 12MP photos with better quality.

With the maximum resolution mode we will not be able to zoom or hardly make any adjustments. This mode is very layered and will only allow us to directly apply a filter.

In everyday use we are hardly going to get the most out of these 108MP unless we look for an image with the highest possible resolution to zoom but at the cost of a loss of sharpness.

The The results obtained are of very good quality when the lighting accompanies, both in higher resolution mode, and when using pixel binning. With the automatic configuration or by applying the AI ​​developed by Xiaomi, the images are well focused with a balanced exposure and a fairly realistic color.

As is usually the trend in Xiaomi’s mid-range, in low light conditions the results are quite mediocre. Both indoors and outdoors at night, although the AI ​​tries to improve the results, but the lack of detail and noise mean that the results are not what we would like.

The POCO X4 Pro does not come with telephoto lensHowever, the main sensor and its zoom offer acceptable results. It can’t compare to the range of a telephoto lens, but for such a low price we can’t ask for much more.

The wide angle offers results with softer details. It does not reach the results of the main sensor, but it is quite close both in contrast and in colors.

Finally, its 2MP macro sensor that to use it we will have to enter the camera settings since in this case it is not among the preconfigured modes on the main screen as in other models. It seems that POCO is not very convinced of the results of a sensor that comes mainly from marketing, although in the right conditions we can take some good quality photos.

In general terms, the camera meets its range and price range. When the light is right, the results are up to the task, but with no OIS with a lack of light, we better have a tripod at hand and patience.

Conclusions

The POCO X4 Pro 5G performs outstandingly to be a mid-range model. The firm has significantly improved its design and materials. However, the power has taken a step back in this new generation.

If your use is focused on games, it may not be the most recommended option. But for daily use of social networks and camera you will not need more power than what it offers.

The autonomy and charging power is one of its strengths. We can do almost two days of use without using the charger. And its camera in good light conditions offers us more than acceptable results.

We have no doubt that this new smartphone from POCO is going to sweep sales this year. We can already buy it from Spain in GoBoo for a price from €279 for the 6/128GB version to €329 for the 8/256GB versiona difference that makes up for buying the most complete model.

pros Great autonomy

very attractive design

height screen

Cons lower power

In low light the camera falters

