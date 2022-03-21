Plaque psoriasis: genetically predetermined disease

Plaque psoriasis patients have raised, red, silvery scaly plaques that disfigure the skin and affect any part of the body.

The plaque psoriasis It is the most common form in patients with this disease and produces lesions that are generally covered with silvery scales.

It is usually associated with other comorbidities, the most common being psoriatic arthritis.

Symptoms

Patients with the plaque psoriasis condition present:

scaly plaques silvery, reddened and sprouted that disfigure the skin.

They affect any part of the integument.

Patients may have lesions on the scalp, nails, intertriginous areas, or anywhere on the body.

These injuries are usually annoying and very painful.

Detection and progress in the disease

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. José Gonzáles Chávez, a dermatologist, explained how the cause of the condition was found with certainty, allowing the patient to be offered better treatments to improve their quality of life.

“Before the 1980s and 1990s, the only thing we knew about psoriasis was that it was a disease of accelerated cell proliferation, with plaques that took on that morphology because the keratinocyte, the cell that is in the skin, divided 14 times faster than what a normal keratinocyte did and the result of that proliferation caused dismaturation in the cells and produced that filtered, thick and scaly plaque“, the dermatologist told MSP.

advances

In the 1990s, some scientists at the Albert Einstein Hospital in New York began to analyze the case of some patients who had undergone a heart transplant and had been medicated with cyclosporineused to prevent the transplanted heart from being immunologically rejected, but those with psoriasis noted a remarkable improvement.

In the cells they found some lymphocytes that were responsible for secreting proteins known as cytokines, responsible for sending the signal to the cell so that it began to multiply rapidly.

From there the panorama changes pathophysiology of the disease, because it is seen that it is a condition that goes beyond the epidermis, being located in the lymphocytes found in pathologies.

By 2004 the first product was marketed, responsible for inhibiting one of the cytokines responsible for producing psoriasis plaques. In this way, it changes the focus of medicine and offers better alternatives in terms of the quality of life of patients.

Plaque psoriasis is not only an immune or autoimmune disease, but it is a genetically predetermined disease and that there is more than one gene, with an average of 20 genes that can cause a clinical picture known as psoriasis, which presents in different manifestations depending on the genetic defect of the disease.

Plaque affected areas

Plaques can be itchy or overly sensitive, and there may be few or many. Commonly affecting areas such as:

Elbows.

Knees.

Lumbar back.

Scalp.

Psoriatic plaque affects a large percentage of patients with psoriasis and there are currently products for its treatment that have different mechanisms of action to treat the autoimmunity associated with psoriasis.

So plaque is the most common manifestation and is related to the slowed down cell proliferation that these patients have as a result of a revved up immune system or dysfunctional that surrounds T17 lymphocytes.