MYSTERY SOLVED: Aubameyang explained why he celebrated by teleporting Goku while holding a Dragon Ball

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second entry in El Clásico de España was put on hold. The celebration was postponed, but the intervention of the VAR did not prevent it from being special.

After hugging with his teammates, the Gabonese approached the area where the FC Barcelona fans were, received a dragon ball and, later, made the unforgettable gesture with which Goku made the teleportation.

THE REASON FOR CELEBRATING AUBAMEYANG AGAINST REAL MADRID

All good, epic sequence. But why did she celebrate like this? In his mind, he was asking for his wish (hence the sphere): to win his first Spanish classic and dedicate the goal to his grandparents, who already went ahead on the road and, being from Spain, always wanted to see him succeed. there.

“It’s the ball from Dragon Ball (laughs). I wanted to make a wish: to win this game and score a goal for my grandparents, who have left, who come from near here. For my family. That’s why my celebrationhe told Barca TV. And kept the speech on Movistar Football: “It’s from Dragon Ball. You can make a wish with this ball and I had a wish to make: to win the game and score a goal, I think of my family, who live near here, and my grandparents, who have already left”.

By the way, the celebration was premeditated. In the stories of the African attacker you can see that one of his friends wrote: “We said it. You did it.” Auba had a lot of faith. She was confident that it would be her night, and she was.

Undefeated data. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recorded 9 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 starts with FC Barcelona. Differential in the Spanish League and in the UEFA Europa League.

Did you know…? Considering his games with FC Barcelona and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registers 16 goals in 26 games played in the 2021/22 season. Warranty.