Mila Kunis launches The Gimmicks, an animated series with NFT

The trend of NFTs is getting bigger and from being just collectibles to being protagonists of video games and series. Now the actress Mila Kunis enters it by launching The Gimmicks, an animated series where the owners of their NFTs will have control over the chapters.

The Gimmicks is an animated series that deals with the lives of a group of unsuccessful wrestling fighters who want to revive past glories by boosting the career of a young promise. This series will feature the voices of WWE celebrities such as Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, nZo Amore and Rocky Romero.

This series is being created in conjunction with the animation studio Toonstar and is written by Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright who have collaborated for animated series such as Family Guy and The Simpsons.

If you want to see what this series that describes itself as if “South Park met WWE” is about, we leave you the teaser:

And how do NFTs get in?

On The Gimmicks website it is said that this collection of NFTs will be randomly generated using the Solana blockchain and will represent a character from the series. With this, it is ensured that each feature of the digital art piece is unique.

In addition, it is said that the owners of these NFTs will have early access to each chapter of the series to make decisions about what will happen in the next one. Thus, the owners of each piece will play an important role in the narrative of The Gimmicks.

And if that’s not enough, owners of each NFT will also have access to exclusive merchandise and voice and art contests to add to the series.

I need a digital fighter!

The Gimmicks NFTs will start selling on March 18. Although there is no price yet, the page says that they will be free, however, the “fuel cost” will have to be covered.

Thus, the actress Mila Kunis joins the NFT trend and makes it possible for each owner to have something more than just a piece of digital art.

Thus, the actress Mila Kunis joins the NFT trend and makes it possible for each owner to have something more than just a piece of digital art.