Mexico suspends procedures in Tapachula office after “violent irruption”

(CNN Spanish) – A migration office located in Tapachula, Chiapas, in southern Mexico, will suspend its operations until further notice after a “violent irruption” by migrants was registered this Friday, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported in a statement. ).

The INM said that the incident was promoted by what it called these migrants “pseudoleaders”, who would have demanded “immediate attention” and caused “physical injuries to migratory personnel and damage to equipment and facilities.”

The agency added that it will suspend the service of this office until further notice “due to the lack of conditions that guarantee the security of the property, as well as of the users.”

The Institute did not give more details about the “violent invasion” or the damage caused to personnel and equipment and facilities, nor did it say what had happened to the alleged aggressors.

Until this Saturday, the Secretary of Public Security of Chiapas had not ruled on the incident. That entity and the INM did not respond to requests for additional information sent by CNN.

The closure of the office represents a new episode between the Mexican immigration authorities and migrants seeking to enter the country from Guatemala.

In recent months, that state has been the scene of clashes between immigration agents, security forces and migrants seeking to reach the United States.

In mid-February, a group of migrants in Tapachula, Chiapas, sewed their mouths with thread as a form of protest and began a hunger strike to ask for greater speed in their immigration procedures.

The INM then rejected that groups of migrants be subjected to actions that could affect their physical and mental health.

The entity said this Friday in its statement that “unfortunately these violent actions will harm, as they did today, other users who come daily to these facilities in an orderly manner to carry out their procedures.”