Kanye West ex-husband of Kim Kardashian is expelled from the Grammy Awards

These days the American media Variety published that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, kanye-westwould be excluded from the presentations made in the grammys. This new music awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to one of Kanye West’s representatives, they had received a phone call informing them through the organizing committee of the grammys that the singer, who now introduces himself as Ye, would no longer be considered to sing at the ceremony.

This decision is due to kanye-west He has been in many unpleasant situations. The most recent was the suspension of her Instagram account, due to her making a racist comment against television host Trevor Noah of The Daily Show.

The problem could arise since Trevor Noah is the presenter at these awards grammys 2022 and the organizing committee does not want any inconvenience. For this reason, the authorities of the grammys They decided to leave out West of the musical numbers noting that he has “worrying behavior online”.

On the other hand kim kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and citing irreconcilable differences, she was declared single on March 2. West has made several public calls for kardashian to reunite his family. The couple has four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The singer has used Instagram several times for his outbursts directed at Pete Davidson, current partner of kimwho started dating kardashian last October.