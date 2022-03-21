Kanye West ex-husband of Kim Kardashian is expelled from the Grammy Awards

These days the American media Variety published that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, kanye-westwould be excluded from the presentations made in the grammys. This new music awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to one of Kanye West’s representatives, they had received a phone call informing them through the organizing committee of the grammys that the singer, who now introduces himself as Ye, would no longer be considered to sing at the ceremony.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker