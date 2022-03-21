Johnny Depp: “on the verge of a new life”

Johnny Depp He is considered one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. However, in recent years his successful career in Hollywood and his personal life have been marred by allegations of violence against his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

In the midst of the legal battle, which includes lawsuits from both parties for violence and defamation, Deep, who in 2019 had become one of the most sought-after actors and whose name was a guarantee of success, tries to resume his career.

After the resounding fall of the golden circle of the film industry, now he has a new project on the doorstep. It is a leading role in the animated series “Impossible Puffins” from AppleTV.

According to “Variety”, it is a “spin-off” of a short-form animated production that he himself had starred in, entitled “Puffins”, in the role of Johnny Puff. This series will come to Apple TV + to expand the catalog of this service for the smallest of the house.

After the scandalous details of his relationship with AmberHeard, Deep’s projects fell like a house of cards: he was taken out of “fantastic animals” and, as if that were not enough, the giant Netflix withdrew all its movies from the platform.

A new beginning

Apart from the honeys of success, his comings and goings with Amber Heard have not been the only thing that have made Depp blank of the tabloids, also his high lifestyle, marked by addictions and the disputes that he has carried out with his former representatives.

But last Tuesday the actor received the Gold Medal of Merit of the nation from the hands of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, for his “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of cinematographic art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world”.

According to “Daily Mail”, the actor took time to speak and give a few brief statements after receiving the award. The interpreter said he was “at this moment on the verge of a new life. I like a new beginning, and I would love for that beginning to start here”.

Johnny Deep receives the Gold Medal of Merit in Serbia.

Photo: Internet

Depp he has been on a losing streak since 2020. In November of that year, he lost a libel suit against the UK newspaper “The Sun” which had referred to the actor as a “wife beater”. Shortly thereafter, Warner Bros. fired him from his role as Grindelwald in the third film of “fantastic animals”.

At the moment, Johnny Depp he has a second lawsuit pending in Virginia, which will go to trial in a couple of months. This time, for defamation due to an opinion piece that Amber Heard wrote in the “Washington Post”, where the actress declared to be a survivor of domestic abuse. This scandal cost him the role of Captain Jack Sparrow on “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Later, Amber Heard She also filed her own libel lawsuit after Depp supporters campaigned to get the actress out of “Aquaman 2,” which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Apparently, the course of Johnny’s career is beginning to change, because last January it was announced that he will return to the big screen in a film in which he will play the French king Louis XV by French director Maiwenn.

Deep’s last leading man in 2019

Depp was last seen on the big screen in the biopic “Minamata”. The film was based on the book of the same name and followed the life of the photographer Eugene Smith, who documented the effects of mercury poisoning on the citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan. Later, the star expressed his frustration that Hollywood “buried” the real film.