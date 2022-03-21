Jennifer Coolidge publicly thanks Ariana Grande for her support

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in the case of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge, the pop singer’s vocal impersonation may have brought the actress more than just flowers. In 2018, Grande honored Coolidge with an accurate rendition of her iconic line “Legally Blonde,” and the clip reportedly helped get Coolidge’s career off the ground again.

Coolidge, who returned to “The Tonight Show” a few weeks ago to discuss his recent success at White Lotus, marked the shock as a defining moment during a “dead zone” moment in his career, telling Fallon: “ You should know that it was kind of the start of a lot of great things that happened to me.”

After seeing the print, Coolidge was asked by a friend to contact Grande, via Instagram direct message. Coolidge didn’t expect an answer, but she was delighted to receive it and she soon found herself heading to Grande’s house to thank her.

Jennifer Coolidge had an involuntary “break”

Coolidge’s career has spanned a slew of genre-defining cult classics like “A Cinderella Story,” “American Pie,” and, of course, “Legally Blonde,” so it’s no surprise that the princess of pop I would like to pay tribute to Coolidge as a media icon.

Grande’s impression may have only fanned the embers of a long-cultivated career that is sure to continue to unfold, but we love seeing Coolidge extend a “thank you” to the next star, especially if it means there will be more from this artist. .