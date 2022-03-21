Is it possible the arrival of Miles Morales to Fortnite?

The possibility of Miles Morales being incorporated into Fortnite increases with the arrival of his uncle in the video game

The Marauder is one of the most recent additions to the Fortnite metaverse and will be a part of Chapter 3 Season 2 of the video game. It seems that incorporating characters from the gigantic marvel universe It is already a common thing in Fortnite. Now, in order to unlock the famous villain, you must buy the battle pass to start and then, you will have to wait for the skin to unlock (a wait close to a month).

On the other hand, the arrival of Prowler to the video game generates the doubt if later it could appear Miles Morales on the battlefield. It is not known for sure if Miles will be incorporated into the game, however, the chances are very high, since the Marauder is really his uncle. Also, the character is very popular, he was the protagonist of Spider-Man: A new universefrom the video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales and this same year the sequel to his film will be released, Spider Man. Across the Spider-Verse. Could it be that we will have Miles in the game in a date close to his movie?

At the moment, what we have is the arrival of more content and the presentation video of its new season, in which you can see how the side of the heroes intersects with the forces of Slone, who will have the Marauder as an ally.

The trailer does not offer much information about the news that Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite: Resistanceso we will have to wait to know the details.

