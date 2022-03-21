How to update the APK version 19.20.0?

Last February, whatsapp plus released its most recent version, 19.20.0, which brings with it new features and bug fixes. That is why in this note we will tell you how to update the APK to the latest version.

Despite the fact that in the past the most popular WhatsApp mod was characterized by its slow updates, apparently this 2022 the “pirate” platform has gotten its act together and has enabled three new versions, the most recent being the 19.20.0.

If you want to update WhatsApp Plus, all you have to do is go to the three points that appear on the top screen of your smartphone when you open the app. Once that’s done, you’ll see the option “WhatsApp Plus Settings”which you will press and look for the “Update WhatsApp Plus” option.

After that, you will just follow the instructions that the “plus” version of the instant messaging platform will give you on the screen of your cell phone, steps that will allow you to have the most recent version 19.20.0 of the APK installed.

But if it is the case that you have not installed WhatsApp Plus on your mobile device, the first thing you will have to do is go to a secure web portal to download the mod (Unlimited APK, Malavida or AndroForever), to download the “pirated” version of WhatsApp, since this app is not available for download in the traditional virtual stores of the operating systems.

Before you hit the “download” button, you’ll first need to uninstall the original app from your smartphone. To do this, we recommend that you go to the virtual store of your operating system, in this case the Google Play Storeand uninstall WhatsApp from there, as this will ensure that you do not leave a trace of this application on your device, which could hinder the execution of the app.

Once the official app is removed, download and install the “plus” version 19.20.0 on your phone, and follow the same steps you had to follow when you first registered your account with your cell phone number.