He left detainees for a fight in the game between Atlas and Chivas

The security elements had to remove several fans from the Jalisco Stadium for being unruly during the Classic Tapatio.

According to the police commissioner of Guadalajara, John Paul Hernandezarrested six people for participating in fights and removed nine for administrative offenses (they threw objects onto the field and shouted insults that incited violence).

The authorities did their job, quickly arrived at the scene and removed those who were disturbing the order, while the other attendees shouted with one voice: Get out!

Some made fun of the protocols, since they managed to put flares and tried to light them during the game. A cloud of smoke was seen above the players, which quickly dissipated.

All the fans who attended the game Atlas against Chivas They had to submit their FanID and an official identification before entering the property, so the detained people will have to face the consequences.

Although tempers heated up in the last minutes of the game, there were no fights outside the building, which was guarded by more than two thousand elements from different corporations.

Few fans even waited for the club buses to leave. Others dined at street stalls or went to nearby bars.

In the streets you could see police on board their patrols or with their shields, guard dogs and horses. As if that were not enough, a helicopter flew over the stadium, monitoring the surrounding streets.

