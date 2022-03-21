From recording contact lenses to bulletproof underwear, you could one day wear these Batman gadgets.

WHEN Batman first hit the big screen in 1966, he wasn’t the gadget-laden hero he’s now known for.

But in the years that followed, it acquired a vast arsenal of technology, and there’s plenty you could be using yourself.

In the TV show and later in the first Batman movie, the hero’s utility belt was very disappointing by today’s standards.

Sporting nondescript contents like bat shark repellant, the first Batman was more of a gimmick than the hardened, serious hero we know today.

The modernized Batman is a hulking presence with enough technology to find and catch the Joker before his butler Alfred Pennyworth puts on his slippers.

Trials conducted on Batman by Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson found the cost of being the vigilante hero teetering on the brink of a billion dollars.

Spending so much on military-grade weaponry and defense equipment could be flagged by the FBI’s forensic accounting division, revealing his secret identity.

But, if he could find a way to keep his surveillance plans secret, perhaps with the help of a sympathetic police commissioner, he might find a way to improve technology like the caped crusader.

This is what is available to you now, or will be in the near future for heroes starting today.

Fans of Robert Pattinson’s Batman will surely remember his first collaboration with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Batman equips Catwoman with a set of contact lenses that record objects at their focus and periphery.

But there are all kinds of recording apps and augmented reality contact lenses as well as peeking into the criminal underworld at the Iceberg Lounge.

You can capture memories in the blink of an eye, relive moments as you first saw them by watching recordings, and even get real-time instructions as you track down bad guys (or just walk through a new city).

Two companies, Mojo Vision and Innovega, are on the precipice of testing camera-loaded lenses on people.

“Smart contact lenses are one thing. There isn’t a product you can go out and buy right now, but I can tell you there will be,” Mike Wiemer, chief technology officer at Mojo Vision, told Business Insider.

the bat cape

Being Batman comes with the implication that heights won’t be an issue.

The most detailed on-screen description of the Bat-Cape comes from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

In Nolan’s world, the bat cape is made of flexible cloth, but it’s connected with an electrical charge so it can stiffen to glide on.

MadScience reported that this type of fabric may not be achievable yet, but the capabilities of wingsuits are well known and proven by adrenaline seekers.

In the latest Batman movie, Robert Pattinson trades in cape-based flight for a full-body wingsuit as he traverses the Gotham night.

A wingsuit can be yours for just $1,200; ask your butler if you can dye it black.

the grapple gun

You’ll have to climb pretty high to make your wingsuit investment worthwhile, and the ease of an elevator just doesn’t suit Batman.

The only weapon Batman uses, the grapple gun, is one of his favorite gadgets.

Whether it’s evading Jack Nicholson’s Joker in Batman or hanging Heath Ledger’s Joker in the climax of The Dark Knight, the grappling weapon is a combination of speed, power and finesse.

Built IRL, a YouTube channel dedicated to “doing and doing in real life what you’ve only seen in fiction” built a grapple gun that works with enough power to lift a person into the air.

Built IRL’s grappling weapon also works for descents, in case your wingsuit is in the dry cleaners.

bulletproof underwear

Like most comic book heroes, Batman wears his tights on the outside of his costume.

For the reasonable price of $575, a pair of bulletproof briefs can be yours.

Manufactured by Active Violence Solutions, the pair is safe “against firearm threats up to .44 magnum and virtually all shotgun threats.”

And yes, Master Wayne, they come in black.

putting it all together

Once you’ve donned your open source bat suit, you’re ready to clean up the streets.

But you won’t be the first hero on the block.

Julian Checkley, a Batman cosplayer, set the Guinness World Record for most functional devices attached to a Batman costume with 23.

If this is too much, in cost or physical strain, you can always just watch the movie or read the comics and revel in the fandom.

