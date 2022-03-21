Endometriosis could be due to immune deficiency in patients, emphasizes Dr. Negrón

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects around 2 in 10 women.

Doctor Jorge Negrón, obstetrician gynecologist at Pavia Santurce Hospital. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

In Puerto Rico, endometriosis disease affects approximately 180 to 200 thousand women. This disease is intrinsically related to hormones, because it affects from menarche (first period) to menopause, according to Dr. Jorge Negrón, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Pavia Santurce Hospital, during an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Health. Public.

Endometriosis is a disease of stages, for which the expert recommends aggressive treatment early, because early treatment can help prevent infertility. In the case of a stage with a more mature age, the aim is to improve the patient’s quality of life.

“It is not a tumor, it is a tissue whose main function is to respond to hormones and prepare for a pregnancy implantation in the uterus, if there is no pregnancy, it sheds and we start again, it is the menstrual cycle,” explained Negrón.

As for the origin, there are several theories in this regard, one of them is based on the fact that women in their menstruation period not only bleed on the outside “at the same time, there is also retrograde menstruation, where the blood enters or passes into the abdominal cavity through the fallopian tubes and that blood accompanied by glandular tissue, which is the one that sheds monthly during menstruation, covers and bathes the entire cavity of the peritoneum, “he said.

In the opinion of the specialist, it is thought that women affected by endometriosis have an immune deficiency which causes the T lymphocytes, in charge of attacking foreign cells, not to recognize them, allowing a new microenvironment to be created, in a place where these cells are not supposed to be.

“These cells have the ability to infiltrate the peritoneum, which is the membrane or layer that covers both the organs and the abdominal cavity walls, and by infiltrating and generating these active spaces, chronic inflammation is produced, because glands are recreated in that area. Following the menstrual cycle you have a mini menstruationcausing micro hemorrhages in the area where it is located”, added the gynecologist.

These implants can be found superficially in the peritoneum, however, they can also be located on the surfaces of organs, such as the uterus, ovaries and intestine. However, the most affected area and the most common is the bottom of the uterine cavityor the bottom of the sac, because due to gravity, blood and tissue can settle, as well as the uterosacral ligament arearanging from the cervix to sacrum.

Endometriosis is usually just the beginning, because if 2 or 3 implants are seen, there may be up to 10 more implants deep within the tissue. There are patients who have deep endometriosis, where there is infiltration of this tissue on the surface of the organs, and in more severe cases, surgery has to be performed to remove parts of the affected organ.

“A finding that we see very frequently in patients with endometriosis is that they have a retroverted uterus, because it is not in the normal position, and it occurs specifically because the ligaments that are here behind the neck have thickened and fibrosed and the uterus loses mobility or the ability to return to its normal space”, he commented.

“Endometriosis is one of the main causes of school absenteeism in women and absenteeism at work. There are women who, when they have their period and suffer from severe endometriosis, are lying in bed for two days and cannot get up because of the pain, or they have to use strong medications,” he emphasized.

Endometriosis is characterized as a disease that does not go away, it can improve after menopause, however, most patients are diagnosed between 15 and 16 years of age, because their period is very painful and complicated.

Menopause and endometriosis

After menopause, it is usual to see an improvement in the symptoms of endometriosis, however, in most cases, patients do not manage to reach menopause, because the symptoms are very strong, for which they prefer have a hysterectomy or removal of the ovaries.

“The problem is that if you are 30 years old and menopause, on average in Puerto Rico, is at 51, you have 20 years of suffering left, that is, how do you convince someone that they have to suffer for 20 years,” commented the expert.

Diagnosis of endometriosis

In the opinion of the gynecologist, its diagnosis is not easy, however, it is necessary to think about endometriosis, because the symptoms can be confused with the ailments of menstruation.

“There is no obvious test that tells you, however, in recent years several techniques have been developed, for example, you can do specific sonograms, where you can identify deep endometriosis implants, as well as studies of inflammation markers”, he explained.

From another perspective, the doctor commented that the symptoms are also key in the diagnosis of this disease, these can range from mild to severe, however, the most common are: acute pain for three days, pain for two weeks before menstruation and deep penetration pain, among others. The specialist recommends assuming, at once, in endometriosis because there are not many other pathologies that have these symptoms.

Treatment

One of the treatments used is blocking the production of estrogen from the pituitary, however, this cannot be used throughout life, “you are creating a pseudo-menopause for these patients, and they are going to give them all the symptoms that we can see when menopause arrives, “he commented.

However, when using this treatment, there are risks of developing osteoporosis and other conditions related to the lack of estrogen, for which the expert recommends taking the necessary measures to prevent the appearance of these other pathologies.

Usually, the recommended time for this type of treatment is 6 months, thus an improvement in endometriosis is achieved and these long-term effects are avoided. On other occasions, they continue to be blocked in a less aggressive way, through birth control pills.

Risk factor’s

There is a relationship between endometriosis and the family factor, because if any woman within the family circle was diagnosed with endometriosis, there may be a genetic predisposition to develop this disease.

Similarly, it has been shown that those patients who have developed autoimmune diseases have a greater predisposition to develop the disease.