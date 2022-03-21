Easily delete duplicate contacts from cell phone- Uno TV

Easily delete duplicate contacts from the cell phone. Photo: Getty Images

The list of in cell phone It has become “endless” for some because annoying duplicate “contacts” appear, causing you to no longer be able to save more information about your acquaintances.

This is because applications like WhatsAppcreate their own agenda within our cell phone and when we try to delete any of these contacts it turns out that they are linked.

If you don’t know what to do and don’t have time to mark each of the duplicate contacts to confirm their identity, we give you three tips to delete them from your cell phone easily.

Contacts on iOS

If you are a user of iOS you must follow the following steps in your cell phone to remove the duplicate contacts:

Make a copy of your contacts

Open the “Contacts” option

In the Card menu, select “Card” and then “Find” duplicates

Click “Merge” when required

Repeat steps 2 and 3 until there are no more duplicates

Make another copy of your contacts iCloud

Contacts on Android

If you are a user of Android you must follow the following steps in your cell phone:

In you cell phone you must open the “Contacts” application

you must open the “Contacts” application In the upper left, press “Menu” and then “Combine” and correct

Press “Merge” duplicates

If you don’t see this option, you don’t have contacts that can be merged

To accept a duplicate contact suggestion, press “Merge”

To accept all duplicate contact suggestions, tap “Merge All” at the bottom of the screen

Merge contacts

If you prefer to choose which contacts to merge:

Open the Contacts app

In the upper right you must press “More” and then “Select”

Choose the contacts you want to merge

At the top right press “More Combine”

You can also delete your duplicate contacts using an app from Play Store. The process is totally easy and simple to handle in both systems. For Android you can use merge or Duplicate_Contacts and to iOSthe recommended application is Cleaner.