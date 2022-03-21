Dwayne Johnson He is the highest paid actor in Hollywood and there are many successful roles he has played throughout his career to be able to reach the place where he is now. But there was a role in which the Rock I wasn’t sure at all. Although, ironically, to this day, it is one of his most iconic roles.

What’s more, one of the films that most helped Dwayne advance his professional career was the production of Michael Bay‘Pain and money‘. In an interview with USAToday‘Transformers’ director reveals Dwayne initially didn’t want to play the role of Paul Doyle because he was a character very different to all those who had incarnated until then.

Michael explains, “Dwayne was scared of the character, so I literally had to bail him out. I told: ‘Dwayne, you have to trust me‘”.

Mostly, Johnson was uncomfortable and tells miamitimes: “The characters I play, whether it’s an action drama or a family comedy, have inherent qualities of those characters that are a part of me.”





Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie in ‘Pain and Money’ | Paramount Pictures

He also admits that he was frustrated playing a character who did not learn from his mistakes: “This guy, Doyle, kept going down, and kept making bad decisions, and kept going down to extreme levels. He’s doing cocaine, and before you know it, he’s roasting human body parts. There were a lot of extremes. So I thought, ‘Do I have the ability as an actor to do this?‘.

Johnson explains the fear that coursed through her body as she assessed the role, and she worried that the audience would notice it: “I’ve never been in this position. Will the public see through that? I wanted to make sure the movie was authentic and strong like the content of this movie.”

Finally, Michael Bay managed to convince The Rock after writing him a letter that said: “I know there’s no one in Hollywood but you who can do this.“. This is how Johnson accepted the role with flying colors, which further cemented his professional career.

Surely you are interested in:

Dwayne Johnson shows his daughter a preview of ‘Black Adam’ but she prefers Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman’