Cody Rhodes’ statements resurface: “I can’t go back to WWE”

Nothing free looks like that WWE slogan that says “never say never.” In the past we have witnessed unusual returns of stars who broke ties with the company long ago in an apparently definitive way, in the case of Bret Hart (who even played a match against Vince McMahon), or Ultimate Warrior before his death.

AND the 20’s will have the first great example in the figure of Cody Rhodes; according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, again a WWE Superstar for two weeks, who is expected to re-debut during the second day of WrestleMania 38 on April 3 facing Seth Rollins. Of course, without the company of his wife Brandi.

How will the “WWE Universe” react to the unexpected return of a gladiator who over the last four years has regularly thrown darts at Vince McMahon’s product and whose letter of introduction at the first AEW show was the destruction of the triple h throne Whatever it is, it will leave few indifferent.

► The newspaper library chases Cody Rhodes

Something of great weight, above the money, must have happened between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan for “The American Nightmare” to decide to change the air, when several names like Kenny Omega offered certain clues, suggesting that his now former partner wanted more creative freedom and had a different vision for the company.

And everything must have rushed, we would say, during the last year, according to some statements made by Rhodes in November 2020 before the microphones of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, today again very current via Redditwhere the three-time TNT Champion thus confessed his future plans.