Billie Eilish and Beyoncé compete for film music at the 2022 Oscars

Although the music awards par excellence are the Grammys, this year the Oscars feature big names, among the nominees for best soundtrack and best song: Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish, Alberto Iglesias or Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Two categories that always arouse a lot of interest, despite which the hollywood academy has decided that the award for best soundtrack be one of eight whose winners will be announced before the start of the gala on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA)

Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish, the favorites

The German Hans Zimmer, for his work in dunesand billie eilish And his brother Finneas O’Connel with no time to die for the film of james-bondare the big favorites to win the Oscar in the musical categories in the 94th edition.

The German composer, one of the great names in soundtracks today, already has an Oscar for the music he composed for The Lion King (1994).

It seems little for the twelve nominations that it accumulatesfor works as brilliant as those of rain man (1988), Gladiator (2000) or interstellar (2014).

But it would be strange if this year he missed his second statuette for the subtle soundtrack he has written for the dunes from Denis Villeneuvewhich has already earned him the Bafta, the Golden Globe or the Critic’s Choice Award.

In the case of Eilish and O’Connell, his awards career already began last year with the Grammy for best song for an audiovisual production.

And since then the song, which has a style reminiscent of other themes in the Bond saga, with a melancholic and dark tone and outstanding orchestral arrangements -precisely by Zimmer-, has swept all the awards.

no time to die has taken the Critics Choicethe Golden Globethe prizes of the Chicago or Hollywood criticsthe Gold Derby or that of the Film Music Critics Association.

A song that the brothers wrote in just three days and whose first version they recorded on a bus parked in a lonely parking lot in Texas, only with Eilish’s voice.

Dos Oruguitas, the talents of Lin Manuel Miranda and Sebastián Yatra

The second song in the order of favorites is two caterpillarsmade of Lin Manuel Miranda for animation tape Charmthe story of Disney set in Colombia. A song that the Colombian sings in Spanish Sebastian Yatra.

An at least surprising choice that Disney presented this theme to the Oscars when another of Encanto’s songs, We don’t talk about Bruno It has become a worldwide musical phenomenon, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

The two songs are by Miranda, who immersed herself in Colombian culture for five years to write the songs, as Yatra explained in an interview with Efe after announcing the nomination for two caterpillars.

If it won the Oscar, it would be the second song in Spanish to achieve it after Across the riverfrom George Drexler, for Motorcycle Diarieswinner in the 2005 edition.

More talent in Spanish, that of Alberto Iglesias

And more music composed by Spanish talent, the soundtrack of Alberto Iglesias for parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar, one of the filmmakers with whom the composer from San Sebastian has worked the most in his career.

However, it is the first time that he has received an Oscar nomination for a work with Almodóvar. So far he has opted for the statuette with his compositionss for The Constant Gardener (2005), The Kite Runner (2007) and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), although in none of the three cases did he obtain the award.

A composition that he created after watching the tape without finishing the montage. She was moved by the depth of the characters and the complexity of the emotions, which had an “almost immediate musical resonance,” as she explained to Efe after his nomination was announced.

From there, he drew up the first sketches of a soundtrack as varied as the moods of the protagonists of the story and with a powerful central theme with string instruments.

Franco, Britell and Greenwood, with fewer options

The soundtrack category is completed with three other brilliant works, the Germain Franco for Charmthe one of Johnny Greenwood for The Power of the Dog and the one of Nicholas Britell for Don’t Look Up.

Franco, a Californian of Mexican origin, was the first Latin composer to be a member of the hollywood academy and it has been the first woman to compose the soundtrack for a Disney film. Now she could mark a new milestone by being the first Latina to win an Oscar in this category, although her options seem slim.

If there’s anyone who can spoil Zimmer’s party, it’s Greenwood with his work for the film by Jane Campion. It is her second nomination for a music that very well accompanies the complex film by the New Zealand filmmaker, which is the favorite of the edition, which can drag votes in the categories in which she is nominated, twelve in total.

In the case of Britell, it is his third nomination -after moonlit (2016) and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)-. His composition for Don’t Look Up has entered the five finalists and deserves the position, but it is the last in all

Beyoncé, Van Morrison and Diane Warren, a luxury trio

And if the level is high in the soundtrack, it is no less so in the song, where Eilish and Miranda are joined by none other than Beyoncé, Van Morrison and Diane Warren.

He has won 28 Grammys and is one of today’s great music stars.but Beyonce debuts as an Oscar nominee with be alivethe song for king richard written with Dixson, a rhythmic and powerful ballad about the career of the Williams sisters.

Very different from the style of down to joyof a legend of music, Van Morrison. A composition that integrates perfectly with the themes of the film Belfastan emotional autobiographical story of Kenneth Brangh about his childhood in his hometown, the same as the musician.

In front of them, a veteran in this of the Oscars, Diana Warrenwhich accumulates thirteen nominations, some shared with names like Lady Gaga, Laura Pausini or Albert Hammond. In this edition he opts for the Oscar for Somehow you doFor the movie Four Hood Days.

Lots of music and many styles for two awards that will be announced in just eight days.