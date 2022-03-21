Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez splurge over $50 million on a new house

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez credit: Bang Showbiz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to spend more than $50 million on a 10-bedroom estate in the Bel Air region of Los Angeles, where they want to live with all their children.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after having a fleeting but intense relationship at the turn of the millennium, reached an agreement to buy a 6,000-square-meter house, and live with the 49-year-old actor’s three children and the twins. of the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’.

The property, which was listed for sale by billionaire Todd Lemkin for $65 million, also boasts 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a theater, a gym, a his and hers bathroom, and a pool. Also, it has a stunning view of the city in a very private location surrounded by trees.

According to the TMZ site, Ben, who has Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer have defined a deal of 50 million dollars to acquire the property, however, they are still solving some problems so that the purchase can be carried out.

News of the new family home comes after it was recently reported that the ‘Tender Bar’ star and her partner – who has 14-year-old Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – are looking for another home in London.

A source said: “There is a very trustworthy team out there looking for the perfect home for Ben and JLo for the summer.

“It will probably be an ordinary mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas like Richmond which, as well as being charming, is close to Heathrow airport, but also close enough to some of the big studios like Leavesden and Shepperton.”

Ben will star in the new ‘Barbie’ movie, which is being filmed at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, so that could be one of the factors motivating the couple to find another home in London.