Assign residence to new doctors

The class of 2022 at Foster School of Medicine has overcome enormous challenges to reach the pinnacle of their next great adventure: specialty residency.

They completed their last two years of education at Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) in El Paso, during the global Covid-19 pandemic, and on March 18, they celebrated Selection Day with family and friends.

Friday was the national “Match Day” 2022, when thousands of graduating medical students across the country learned where they will continue their training.

The 91 members of the Foster School of Medicine class of 2022 coincided with residency programs across the country.

18 students from the Foster School of Medicine will carry out their specialties on this border.

Of those 18 students, 17 coincided with residences in El Paso.

Of those 17 students, 15 coincided with residences at TTUHSC El Paso.

Additionally, a preliminary number of 68 medical students from other faculties around the world were matched with TTUHSC El Paso’s residency programs, and six residents will begin their fellowships at TTUHSC El Paso.

TTUHSC El Paso offers 15 vacant residency programs for more than 200 talented medical residents from across the border and across the country.

Residency programs currently offered include: Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Radiology, Surgery, and Orthopedic Surgery.

All residency programs at TTUHSC El Paso meet the accreditation standards of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and the American Board of Medical Specialties.

They premiere program

This year, TTUHSC El Paso’s Match Day was expanded to include a new family medicine residency program. Residents will train at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso (TTP) clinical practice in Transmountain, a collaboration between The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and TTUHSC El Paso. The partnership is helping to expand the training capacity of the Foster School of Medicine and improve access to health care in the region.

All programs at TTUHSC El Paso provide residents with unique clinical training experiences and opportunities for academic and research activities.

TTUHSC El Paso’s location along the US-Mexico border also provides residents with the opportunity to better understand border health and practice culturally competent care for the region’s predominantly Hispanic population.

Over time, TTP El Paso at Transmountain will house up to 100 new positions for residents on West El Paso.

Medical residents often remain in the region where they are trained, so the coincidence with the El Paso residencies helps fulfill Foster School of Medicine’s mission to reduce the physician shortage affecting the border area.

3… 2… 1… “Open your envelopes!”

It’s hard to top New Year’s Eve, but for students at Foster School of Medicine, the traditional countdown to Selection Day is something they’ll remember for a lifetime.

As the seconds ticked by, Giselle Angermaier held up her envelope with an excited smile. She opened it to reveal that she had her first choice: to continue her medical education as a psychiatric resident at TTUHSC El Paso.

“I was born and raised in El Paso, and it’s really special to continue my training here and serve my community,” he said. “I’m excited to stay.”

Angermaier has been interested in psychiatry for a long time and sees this as a special time to see it come to fruition.

“Psychiatry is an important field,” Angermaier said. “Mental health is very important and has had a stigma in the past, we are changing that. Still, there is a great need, so it is exciting to enter this field.”

Angermaier is also pleased to be involved in fulfilling the mission of the Foster School of Medicine.

“I think it’s crucial to have physicians who are born and raised in El Paso and stay here to serve their community,” he said. “This is an underserved population, so we need more doctors. I am grateful to be a part of this.”

Eric Vest has called El Paso home since the third grade. With his wife Iliane and his 4-month-old son Logan, Vest was interested in staying in El Paso for his residency.

He was overjoyed when his wish was granted and he was paired with the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Emergency Medicine, a three-year residency.

“When I applied to Foster School of Medicine, I told them directly, during my interview, that I plan to stay here after I graduate as a resident,” Vest said.

“And I am doing exactly that. There was no doubt about it that that’s what I was going to do.”

two difficult years

The past two years have been challenging for the Foster School of Medicine class of 2022 due to how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed higher education across the country, including at TTUHSC El Paso.

It also offered an opportunity for students like Vest to gain unique training associated with a global pandemic.

He and his colleagues completed clinical rotations in emergency departments and intensive care units.

