an actress from La mexicana assures that working with Julia Roberts was “unbearable” – Revista Para Ti

The Mexican actress worked with the protagonist of Pretty Woman in the movie La Mexicana and does not have very good memories, as she commented in a recent interview.

Years ago, the actress Ariane Pellicer fulfilled his dream of working with several stars of Hollywoodbetween them Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

THe had a small role in the movie The Mexican (2001) and even filmed some scenes alongside Brad Pitt, with whom he pointed out it was a pleasure to work: “That dream has already come to me. You don’t know what nerves.”

She also mentioned that the day they recorded together, the actor was very friendly and played on the counter where she was to film the scene. While pincher couldn’t help but tremble. “(He said to me): ‘Hi, I’m Brad’ and he did that (knocked) at the counter, I was the one who told him that it wasn’t his passport, he had to stay in town and he couldn’t leave,” said.

then he said that day the production ended, so he had the opportunity to go celebrate with the group, which included Brad Pitt. “Afterwards we went to a party and we danced, because it was the end of the production, three scenes I did, but in the film there are two”, he added.

However, according to what he said, his experience with Julia Roberts was not so pleasant: “Notice that she is not a good person. You cannot look her in the eye, I don’t know now, but at that time you couldn’t look at her, only to act. But he (Brad Pitt) is divine and everyone loves him.” counted.