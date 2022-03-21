All the Mythical Weapons of Fortnite Season 2 and how to get them

The Mythic Weapons they return to the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Are weapons of the best rarity possible are extremely powerful; knowing where they are is essential if we want to win games in Fortnite. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are the mythical weapons:

Fortnite Season 2: Mythic Weapon locations

Slone’s Ram (Burst Assault) Rifle



The Slone’s Ram (Burst Assault) Rifle owns it Doctor Sloneand it is in Strength:

Doctor Slone is in The Fortress

Here we will have to face Doctor Slone and delete it. As in previous seasons, can create decoys to attack us from three places at once (although the original will retain whatever health we’ve taken from it in the meantime). We recommend attacking at medium and/or long distances until you kill the real one. Dealing damage to the real one before it splits can also help us locate it when it uses its power.

When we kill her, we can get this mythical weapon:

It’s about the most powerful possible version of the Ram Rifle (Burst Assault). These are its attributes:

Sabretooth Thermal Rifle



The Sabretooth Thermal Rifle owns it Sabertoothand it is in Control Cavern:

Sabretooth is found in the Control Cavern Airship.

The Sabretooth character usually hangs around the Airship that is docked in the area. He can deliver a very deadly attack at close range with many blades, so it’s not a good idea to get close.

When we kill him, we can get this mythical weapon:

It’s about the most powerful possible version of the Assault Rifle with Thermal Scope. These are its attributes:

Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun

The Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun owns it Gunnarand it is in Control Cavern:

Gunnar is found in Cavern of Control

Gunnar usually roams to the east or west of the central cavern.

When we kill him, we can get this mythical weapon:

It’s about the most powerful possible version of the Stinger Submachine Gun. These are its attributes: