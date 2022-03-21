All Fortnite Season 2 missions and how to complete them

Challenges and missions of Fortnite Season 2 – Week 1: all the solutions and rewards

The Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 began on Sunday, March 20, 2022. As usual, he brought with him a multitude of challenges and missions with which to level up and thus unlock rewards from the battle pass. In this section of our guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you how to complete all each challenge and mission:

Fortnite Season 2: Training Camp missions

Fortnite Training Camp challenges and missions: solutions and rewards

Phase 1 of 3 – Complete sprinting training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Complete climbing training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Complete sliding training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

The Boot camp missions they are a small tutorial. For completing a few fairly basic actions, we will receive quite a lot of experience.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2: Rebuilding challenges and missions

Challenges and missions of Fortnite Season 2 – Rebuilding: solutions and rewards

Complete Training Camp (0/4) – Reward: 40,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near Condo Canyon, Creamy Junction or Control Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 40,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near The Sanctuary, Outpost II of The Seven or Synapse Station (0/1) – Reward: 40,000 Season PE

Establish a connection with the device near Camp Cariñoso, Chonker Circuit or The Daily Bugle (0/1) – Reward: 40,000 Season PE

The Rebuilding missions They are narrative from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. They are available from 03/20/2022.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions

Challenges and missions of Fortnite Season 2 – Resistance: solutions and rewards

The resistance missions They are narrative from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. They are available from 03/20/2022.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2: Omnisword Omnichips missions

All Omnisword Omnichips in Fortnite Season 2: where to find them

The omnichips they are collectible objects that allow us to obtain new styles for the Omnisword Pickaxe.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2: challenges and missions of Week 1

Spend bars (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Get a Barrel Shotgun and a Combat Submachine Gun in the same match (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sprinting (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Use the Repair Torch to repair a vehicle (0/200) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Register chests in OI Airships (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Deal damage to OI Forces (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Propel yourself 150 meters with a Siege Cannon (0/150) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

The week 1 quests of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 are available from 03/20/2022 until the end of the season.

Go complete all these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.