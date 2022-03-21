AJ Francis could maintain his ties with WWE

Since his dismissal from WWE on November 18, 2021, AJ Francis He has dedicated himself to multiple projects both inside and outside of professional wrestling. In recent months, the former fighter known as Top Dolla has been in charge of making a presence in charity work, in addition to accepting participation in independent wrestling companies.

One of AJ’s tasks that remains unknown to the WWE public lies in his role as protagonist in the program “Most Wanted Treasures”. The former football player was linked to the A&E program long before the creation of Hit Row and the subsequent firing of all its members. Interestingly, it has been revealed that the agreement that united Francis with this production is different whom he signed as a WWE superstar.

In his participation for a K&S WrestleFest panel, AJ Francis clarified that he would like to return to a new season of the television program. “My contract was with WWE StudiosFrancis said. “It’s a totally different deal than a WWE Superstar. I signed on for multiple seasons, so I might come back to the show or never hear of it and see how they do something different.” Recently, the working relationship between WWE and A&E received a revamp that will allow them to extend their programming together, which is why they exist chances of seeing AJ Francis host a second season.

