5 celebrities reveal their secret to staying fit and motivated

Being in shape does not only imply having a slender body, part of that concept is focused on emotional and mental well-being. However, it is no secret to anyone that physical exercise is one of the ways to achieve that desired balance.

Although many of the artists that we are going to name below have always been part of the fitness world, their greatest motivation is the satisfaction they feel at the end of a routine and those quiet minutes, away from the stress and anxiety that such an industry can produce. applicant.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson expressed in their own words the great benefits of exercising and the importance of allocating certain minutes of the day for one’s own well-being.

The protagonist of “Terminator” is not only one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, he also developed a successful career in bodybuilding.

“Do something every day, go out to train. Everyone has 24 hours a day. You have to decide how you want to go through life. I simply ask you to be better today than you were yesterday. It’s simple and it’s the key to a healthier future,” Schwarzenegger said.

For his part, the interpreter of “Thor” has shown through his social networks his great passion for the world of fitness.

It even recently launched an application focused on offering its users exercise routines, meal plans, and a section to cultivate mental well-being.

“It’s about prioritizing what’s important. I have an incredibly busy life, but with just 20-30 minutes a day to train, I can already see the benefits. […] I recommend that people make an effort to find that time to exercise because once you feel the benefits, it’s hard to ignore them, “said Chris.

Jason Momoa is another of the actors who has expressed his affinity with sports, but in his case preferably outdoors, such as yoga, rock climbing, among others.

In several interviews he has mentioned how extreme sports have helped him see life differently.

“I find it very tedious to exercise in a gym. So I do a lot more boxing, surfing or climbing. I do the things I love when I’m not preparing for a role. In those cases where I have to play a character that requires a transformation of my body I do weights and a lot more cardio, but it is not something that I enjoy as much as outdoor sports, “commented the actor.

Representing Superman is not an easy task, however, Henry Cavill gave everything to meet the expectations of people and himself.

After being rejected for the role of James Bond, the actor decided to dedicate enough time to his body to never miss an opportunity of this caliber. That is why in several interviews he has not missed the opportunity to motivate his followers to learn more about the world of fitness.

“You don’t have to lift a lot of weight every day to get results. I have learned that the weight is not the most determining factor, but the training itself. If at any point you feel embarrassed in the gym because there is always someone next to you lifting heavy weights, it’s not worth it. Complete your routine and make each training count”, expressed the interpreter “The witcher”.

Dwayne Johnson talks about exercise as therapy for your body and mind. Despite his impeccable career as an actor, the fitness world has always been part of his life, to the point of winning 10 world championships as a professional wrestler.

“Exercise is my therapy, and it’s cheaper than a psychiatrist. I can’t imagine my life without training, honestly. And to get results, as with anything in life, but especially exercise, there are no shortcuts, just hard work,” he assured.