Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie who follows in the footsteps of her mother

Zahara, the daughter of actress Angelina Jolie has shown that she follows in her mother’s footsteps by supporting the defense of women’s rights.

By Diana Laura Sanchez

The famous actress and her daughter Zahara went to the White House in Washington to celebrate the renewal of the law on violence against women.

Angelina Jolie is one of the great promoters of the cause by being a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations, so after months of struggle, she presented herself to celebrate the achievement of guaranteeing women’s rights.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s daughter, 17-year-old Zahara, has also shown her interest in joining the fight for the benefit of women, for this reason she accompanied her mother to the signing by US President Joe Biden of the reauthorization of the ‘Law on Violence against Women’.

Also, the Hollywood star and her daughter were guests of honor to support the cause of women. On the other hand, the actress was not only dazzled by her beauty and the elegant look with which she arrived dressed, but also by her speech in which she expressed the satisfaction she feels for this achievement.

“Standing here in the center of power in our nation, I can only think of all those who have been made powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them…” he said.

“Today I think of all the children and families who will now have a better chance at a life free of violence. I also think of all those women and children for whom this legislation came too late,” she added.

Elegant mother and daughter for the occasion…

The actress looked radiant in a Valentino dress designed with puffed sleeves and a nude midi cut adorned with a beige belt with a gold buckle. She accessorized her elegant ouftit with teardrop-shaped pearl earrings and a vintage-style bag in black.

For her part, Zahara wore an oversize silhouette coat in brown wool accompanied by Converse. Her hair was worn in two pigtails.