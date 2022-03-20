WWE would have decided the main event of WrestleMania Saturday

WWE continues to develop not only the WrestleMania card but also its order. On this occasion, as happened last year, we will have two days. The second has an immovable main event, with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar taking over the weekend.

WWE mentioned a few days ago that the match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair was going to be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, the show to be held on Saturday, April 2. However, youA breaking rumor spread by Reddit user kermit125 It has suggested that this may change In fact, WWE has edited some texts where he affirmed that news, something that would give more truth to the Reddit publication.

The user in question, whose identity is unknown, has revealed WWE spoilers on previous occasions. In a post this weekend, he has pointed out that the meeting between Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will close the night 1 of WrestleMania 38. He has also indicated that the fight between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will open that show.

On the other hand, user kermit125 has pointed out that the alleged fight between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will take place at WrestleMania Sunday on April 3Something that has also been confirmed by some media such as Wrestling Observer or Fightful.

