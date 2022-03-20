WWE gives update on Bianca Belair’s health status

Becky Lynch could not be on an episode of Raw after being injured over the weekend in an untelevised event in Allentown while defending the Red Mark Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. “The EST of WWE” accidentally hit her in the throat and fractured her larynx. However, “Big Time Becks” has confirmed that she is fine and that nothing will stop her from defending her title at WrestleMania 38 as well.

Precisely, during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW the Raw champion, Becky Lynch, returned to programming and stealthily approached her challenger from behind and sent her crashing into the ring post while her neck was covered by a steel chair. Bianca Belair had to be taken out with assistance.

► Bianca Belair will be out of action indefinitely

After what happened last Monday, WWE provided one final update on Bianca’s health. earlier today and said he suffered a fractured hyoid bone in his throat as a result of the “Big Time Becks” attack. Fortunately, according to the report, Bianca will not need surgery; however, the attack put her out of action for an unspecified amount of time.

«Bianca Belair suffered a fracture in the hyoid bone of the throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, as WWE.com has learned.

The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch viciously eliminated his WrestleMania challenger, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post.

Although Belair will not need surgery, he will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time while he recovers, officials say.

It will be necessary to see what will happen with Bianca Belair in the coming days, but there does not seem to be any greater concern regarding the fact that she could not be present at WrestleMania 38. Let us remember that the “WWE EST” will meet on Saturday, April 1 for the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.