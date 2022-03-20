Will Smith says that Jaden felt betrayed and his heart broke after “After earth” | Cinema and series

“after-earth” It will always be remembered as one of the worst movies of Will Smith. On Rotten Tomatoes it only has a 12% approval from critics, who called it “a boring and slow exercise in sentimental science fiction.”

It not only negatively affected the actor’s career and was a box office flop, but also caused family problems between the performers. In conversation with People magazine, the character of “The Prince of Rap” confessed that he faced his son’s reproaches Jaden Smithco-star of the feature film.

“’After earth’ was an abysmal failure of critics and box office. Worst of all, Jaden took the hit,” she began. In her opinion, the press and the public described the interpretation of her son in an absolutely cruel way. “They said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat here,” she recalls.

“Jaden had done exactly what I had told him to do, and my instructions led him to suffer the worst public cruelty he had ever experienced in his life,” he lamented.

“I know that Jaden felt betrayed, that I had misled him and lost confidence in my leadership. At 15 years old, he asked to become an emancipated minor and my heart was broken. Finally, he decided not to do it, but to think that you have hurt your children sucks, ”the actor finished revealing.

What is “After Earth” about?

Following a series of cataclysms that forced humanity to flee Earth, Nova Prime became their new home. Many years later, the legendary general Cypher Raige returns along with his son Kitai, but they end up lost in an unknown and dangerous place.