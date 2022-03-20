Who is Simone Ashley, actress of Kate Sharma in The Bridgertons

The second season from The Bridgertons is focused on anthony and his search for the “perfect” wife, according to his prejudiced standards. Determined that love is a weakness, the viscount devise a marriage plan that meets your many requirements, but your plan is looks upset when he meets kate sharma, a suspicious and intelligent young woman played by Simone-Ashley.

Like the books on which the series is inspired, this season leaves in the background Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, to narrate the story of the eldest brother of the family. In addition to the well-known characters, the plot is joined by the sharma sisterslove interests of Anthony.

Many fans did not take well the change of the protagonists, which is due to the fact that each novel of the saga written by Julia Quinn focuses on a specific family memberrelegating the rest of the characters to a subplot.

However, this situation opens the possibility of exploring other themes and actors, such is the case of Simon Ashley, who by the way we have already seen in another popular Netflix series.

whatwho is Simone Ashley in ‘The Bridgertons’?

Born in England in 1995, that is, youiJan 26 years. He is of Indian origin and studied at Redroofs School for the Performing Arts, where Kate Winslet also trained.

participated in the series wolfblood, Guilt, Strike, doctors and broadchurchthe latter starring Olivia Coleman. He made his film debut with Boogie Man (2018), a year later he got a role in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, beside Ryan Reynolds.

Surely you will say that the name of the actress is known to you, this is because of her participation in sex educationwhere he gave life to Olivia Hannan, one of the bad girls at school Moordale. In the new season of The Bridgertons Ashley embodies Kate Sharma.

Kate Sharma in ‘The Bridgertons’

The new installment is based on the second novel in the saga titled the viscount he loved. In the book the character of Simone Ashley receives the name of Kate Sheffield; however, Netflix took creative liberty to change your last name (Sharma) to be of Indian descent like the actress.

Kate Sharma is a 21 year old who is not carried away by appearances and who doubts her beauty. She is determined to protect his sister from those bachelors who enjoy a bad reputation, such is the case with Anthony.

That is why “to gain access to the youngest of the Sharma, they must first go through the older sister and this is not an easy task for the fragile or weak,” he says. Lady Whistle down.

Kate “has a tendency to handle the affairs of her younger sister’s heart. But what about her own interests?”. And it is that although she tries to hide her feelings, the young woman cannot escape the attraction and passion that she feels for Anthony Bridgerton.

