Who is Jenna Ortega? The new queen of terror in 2022

How many faces have we seen in those iconic Disney comedies that went on to become entertainment icons? From Miley Cyrus to Hilary Duff to Zendaya and even Ryan Gosling, many of the show’s biggest stars had their origins in Disney. Among these stars is one of the new celebrities that is taking Hollywood by surprise and that, mainly, stands out in the horror genre. Jenna Ortega, who shot his career in the series Stuck in the Middleafter small roles in iron Man 3 and, also in Insidious 2.

Jenna Ortega on the set of Scream (2022)

At just 19 years old, the talented actress, of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, is taking the world of horror by storm in 2022, starting in January as the new scream queenliterally, in the “requel” of scream which premiered in January this year. In it, Jenna surprises a new “opening scene” that made the saga so famous since that historic murder that she faces drew Barrymore in the original 1996 film, directed by Wes Craven. In it, Jenna (who plays Tara Carpenter), survives Ghostface’s brutal attack early in the film, going against our expectations like Craven had in ’96.

“I was so nervous, but it was probably the most magical experience I’ve ever had in my life, and not just because of the cast. I still talk to all of them every week. We are in constant communication. I have never felt so loved and supported during a project. Being such a fan of the franchise before, talking to Drew and being able to interact with Neve, David and Courtney, as well as Ghostface of course. It was an incredible experience. I feel very lucky,” Ortega told Entertainment Weekly.

Securing a role in the hit franchise that is returning soon for a new sequel, Jenna will also star in two other highly anticipated horror films. The first is about Studio 666which is the new slasher that the Foo Fighters. In the movie, Dave Grohl (bandleader and former Nirvana) will go on a bloody rampage after being possessed by a demon stalking the band’s new home. “He’s great. He had been a huge fan of the Foo Fighters and I got to meet everyone. I got to do the scream and cry thing, and I got to listen to disco music every morning with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smearand it was a dream,” Jenna said.

Jenna Ortega in X (2022)

The actress is also part of the surprising cast behind the new film from Ti West and A24, Xwhich follows a production crew that will shoot a porn movie in 1970s Texas. The crew will shoot their movie on a rented rural lot without its owner knowing anything, but sex will welcome blood once Do it.

Related news

About the film, Ortega enthusiastically told EW, “I play a character named Lorraine, a conservative, Christian girl from the south who gets caught up in the production of an adult movie. The script was the most scandalous thing I’ve ever read in my life.” my life”. The promising film opens this week in the United States and will reach the rest of the world in the coming weeks. In addition to Ortega, it has the participation of Kid Cudi, Mia Goth and Brittany Snow.

In addition to horror, Jenna has established 2022 as a pivotal year for her career, having also received critical acclaim for her devastating performance in the gritty HBO Max drama, The Fallout. On the other hand, the interpreter will return to Netflix after her brief appearance in the second season of You for a series that will also border on terror with the help of Tim Burton. Is about wednesdaythe series based on Wednesday Addams (also known as Merlina), who will be played by Ortega and will be Burton’s adaptation of the world of the Addams Family, with a focus on the daughter of the clan, who was previously played by Christina Ricci. The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix in the second part of the year.

Scream (2022) is available to purchase digitally, and is coming soon to Paramount Plus, while Studio 666 opens this week in most theaters around the world.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!