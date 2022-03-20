which one is better to buy? Tips and recommendations

The video game industry continues to grow, to the point that we continue to see how it feeds off other sectors such as board games, cinema, television, literature, music and a thousand other disciplines. And one of the collaborations that has given us the most hours of entertainment in recent years, without a doubt, it goes through the LEGO toy firm.

For consoles and PC there is an extensive catalog of LEGO video games, which in turn have adapted some of the most successful film franchises of recent years: Harry Potter, Batman, Star Wars… And how could it be otherwise , within the catalog of these construction toys we also find packs starring video gameswell-known movies and TV series.

So whether we need to make an original gift, add new figures to the shelves of our setup or simply want to have fun building, undoing and rebuilding LEGO constructions, Next we are going to review some of the kits starring our favorite video games with which to increase our private collection. With different options for all types of users and budgets. We go with them!

LEGO kits based on video games and movies: recommendations

Minecraft: The Mushroom House





Minecraft is one of the most played and successful titles in recent years. And it is probably of the game that shares the most similarities with LEGO figures due to its playability: building blocks. For only 15.99 euros we have this Mushroom House with folding walls.

LEGO 21179 Minecraft The Mushroom House, Toy for Children, Gift Idea with Alex, Mushroom and Spiderman Figures

Super Mario: Luigi’s Mansion Entrance





For 39.90 euros we find this other LEGO kit based on the Super Mario Bros universe: the entrance to Luigi’s Mansion. It is an expansion that includes a good handful of figures that will undoubtedly delight fans of the saga.

LEGO 71399 Super Mario Expansion Set: Luigi’s Mansion Entrance, Toy with Ectochucho, Ciro and Boo Figures

The Mandalorian helmet mockup





An excellent way to decorate the shelves of our setup, especially if we are Star Wars fans, is with LEGO helmets based on this franchise. For 59.85 euros we have this one from The Mandalorian, which has excellent ratings and is super cool.

LEGO 75328 Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet, Model Set to Build, Collectible Part, Gift Idea for Adults

batman model





Fans of Batman, which also has all kinds of video games on different platforms, also You can add this interesting make-up of the Dark Knight’s head to your setup. in its LEGO version for 59.99 euros.

LEGO 76182 DC Batman Hood, Super Heroes Model to Build for Adults, Collectible Superhero Set

Darth Vader helmet model





As an alternative to the previous model of The Mandalorian, and even as an interesting complement to it, we have this other Star Wars helmet: Darth Vader’s. It is priced at 62.99 euros and has excellent ratings. A must have for fans of the original film trilogy of the saga.

LEGO 75304 Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, Model to Build for Adults, Father’s Day Original Gifts, Decoration, Collector’s Model

Super Mario Bros: Bowser’s Sky Fortress





Another expansion pack for Mario Bros LEGO collectors: this kit with Bowser’s Sky Fortress. It is priced at 89.99 euros and includes Bowser’s flying ship, three Super Mario enemy characters, and tons of challenges.

LEGO 71391 Super Mario Expansion Set: Bowser’s Air FortressCollectible Construction Toy for Boys with Figures

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Astronomy Tower





Harry Potter is another one of those sagas that jump from one platform to another: movies, books and video games. And even LEGO video games. If we want to add it to our setup, for 89.99 euros we find this Hogwarts Astronomy Tower, with figures of Malfoy, Neville Longbottom and many more.

LEGO 75969 Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower Construction Game Gift for Girl and Boy 9 Years with 8 Mini Figures

Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy Ship





And speaking of sagas that are very present on our screens, both in the form of movies and series as well as video games, we have Guardians of the Galaxy. In fact, not long ago a new installment arrived on our consoles and PCs. And what better way to celebrate it than with this ship with figures of the stature of Mantis, Thor, Star… for 129.98 euros.

LEGO 76193 Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Starship, Avengers Building Toy with Super Hero Mini Figures

Star Wars: Millennium Falcon





We are approaching the end with the maqueda of one of the best known ships of all time. Especially for fans of Star Wars: the Millennium Falcon. It is priced at 135.20 euros and is perfect for all kinds of setups, whether or not we are Star Wars fans. Includes the ship itself, packed with details, as well as several iconic figures.

LEGO 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Spaceship Building Set with Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO, R2-D2 Minifigures

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall





For 147.17 euros, and to increase the Harry Potter LEGO collection, We found this model of the Great Hall of Hogwarts. It includes the dining room itself, a fireplace, food, candles, seats, various figures and many more details.

LEGO 75954 Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, Construction Toy with 4-Storey Tower, a Boat and 10 Mini Figures

Batman: Armored Batmobile





Finally, and at a price of 212.12 euros, we find one of the coolest models that Batman fans will love: this highly detailed armored Batmobile. That also includes the figures of Batman and Joker.