What to watch today on TV? Sunday March 20, 2022 | Television

17.35 / TCM

‘The pianist’

the pianist. France. 2001 (130 minutes). Director: Michael Hanke. Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Benôit Magimel.

The name of Michael Haneke moves and frightens many fans alike. After wonders like benny’s video or the unspeakable Funny Games, went even further The pianist, the sordid portrait of a stern piano teacher drowned by a suffocating mother, inside of whom beats the anguish that she can only combat with physical and moral self-mutilation. Rarely has the tragedy of a film character reached such a degree of abstraction as in this subversive and nihilistic work, a cruel mirror of the moral collapse of the society of its time.

18.35 / Movistar Classics

‘Chinatown’

United States, 1974 (126 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston.

Two years after landing in American cinema and filming a masterpiece of the caliber of The seed of the devil, Polanski dared to review the codes of classic film noir with Chinatown. His work works halfway between recreation and homage, but he also throws himself into the terrible drawing of a corrupt world where careerism is the law and in which feelings can only be cloudy. A memorable Jack Nicholson recreates a character that becomes an icon, worthy of Chandler or Hammett.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Real Madrid-Barça at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in a match that is always hot in the league championship. The madridistas are enjoying a run of good play and results and remain leaders in the standings. For its part, Xavi Hernández’s team arrives in high spirits after reaching the Europa League quarterfinals and they know that a defeat would almost definitely distance them from a possible approach to the whites in the table.

19.40 / TCM

‘The White Ribbon’

Das Weisse Band. Germany-France, 2009 (144 minutes). Director: Michael Hanke. Cast: Ulrich Tukur, Susanne Lothar, Christian Friedel.

Michael Haneke delves into the corners and dark areas of Europe and travels back in time to the eve of World War I to immerse himself in a small German town and draw a painstaking study around the seed of evil, which beats in a universe closed governed by order and appearances. Haneke shakes the viewer with a story in which the growth of horror is intuited, at the hands of some traumatized characters, a breeding ground for later barbarism.

21.25 / The Sixth

Jordi Évole interviews Rosa López

This week’s delivery About Évole proposes a date with the singer Rosa López. The artist will review her professional career, born with her media explosion in Triumph operation, and will talk about how he experienced his dazzling rise to stardom. He also addresses issues such as the difficulties he experienced due to his self-esteem issues and the lack of empathy he found within the recording industry.

21.30 / The 2

‘Essentials’ looks at Luis García Montero

The documentary Even if you do not know it. The poetry of Luis García Montero is proposed highlights the many faces of a unique poet in Spanish literature. From the early eighties to the present, García Montero (Granada, 1958) has earned a privileged place in the creation of the country, and has also collaborated in fields such as music, together with the singer-songwriter Quique González. Thus, this production has the interventions of musicians such as Serrat, Miguel Ríos, Joaquín Sabina, Estrella Morente or TNT, among others.

21.30 / DMAX

Another appointment with the highway agents

Like every Sunday, DMAX offers the documentary series road control, that shows the most shocking cases faced by Civil Guard agents on Spanish roads. A production that portrays the work of the members of the Traffic group who ensure that traffic regulations are respected and protect road safety to avoid accidents and risky situations on the road.

22.00 / Antenna 3

A new installment of the ‘Unfaithful’ series

The conflicts that entangle the characters of the Turkish series Unfaithful are accentuated in this episode. An installment that recounts how Volkan is dragged into a dilemma in the face of Derin’s desperation, since he will have to reconsider her decision to divorce her. Meanwhile, Asya reveals a truth that she will be to blame for the conflicts for Derin and his family.

22.30 / Sundance

‘Without a roof or law’

Sans toit ni loi. France, 1985 (105 minutes). Director: Agnes Varda. Cast: Sandrine Bonnaire, Setti Ramdane.

Since the years of new wave, Always in the shadow of her male colleagues, Agnès Varda has offered decades of monumental and committed cinema. Without a roof or law she chases one hippy wanderer who escapes from an oppressive and arbitrary society while Varda transcends her history and turns it into a universal mirror.

22.30 / The Sixth

A portrait of Volodymyr Zelensky

The documentary Volodymyr Zelensky approaches the figure of the president of Ukraine and investigates the reasons for his popularity, in addition to portraying his way of exercising his mandate. Zelensky won the elections in Ukraine in 2019 with 73.22% of the vote and has become an international political figure thanks to his personality and the conviction with which he leads his country during the Russian invasion.

22.35 / The 2

‘for nothing’

Spain, 2015 (104 minutes). Director: Daniel Guzman. Interpreters: Miguel Herrán, Antonio Bachiller, María Miguel.

In 2003, actor Daniel Guzmán made his directorial debut with the wonderful short film dreams. He had to wait ten years and overcome a good number of economic obstacles and numerous rewrites of the script to make his first feature film and make it a reality. For nothing. Film lovers have him to thank for a work shot from the open grave, in which he showcases his uncanny ability to capture the essence of life itself. Her portrait of some young people from the neighborhood, mirror of so many thousands, not only gives off an unprecedented sincerity, but also shows an author with a vehement gaze, a portentous sensitivity and a memorable portraitist of characters.

23.55 / The 1

‘Batman Begins’

USA, 2005 (134 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Actors: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson.

batmanbegins It is the first of the films that form the trilogy dedicated by Christopher Nolan to the Batman. A vibrant and exciting story that goes back to the origins of the hero and that prides itself on being a sample of well-understood commercial cinema. Everything would improve even more in the next installment, the magnificent The dark knight.

