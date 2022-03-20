What time does the new season of Fortnite start?

The Fortnite season 2 is playing harder than expectedsince the maintenance started at 8 in the morning (in Spanish peninsular time) and it seemed that at 10 or 11 it could already be active.

It has not been the case. It’s 12:00 already and the servers of the popular battle royale from Epic Games are still not working normally. There are many players who are looking forward to it, since Sunday morning is an ideal time to play.

In principle, there is no scheduled time as such for them to return to the load, but the main content creators are pointing out that it will not be until 2:00 p.m. when Fortnite chapter 3 season 2 be fully enjoyable.

The reason, according to points out @Jorge_Most_ on Twitteris that the lobby of the new season and other skins are scheduled to be active at that time. They are strong indications that make us think that it will not be for another two hours when we can enjoy Fortnite again.

However, it is not solid at all. It comes from data mining, which is usually reliable but does not always end up being fulfilled. It’s possible that it started earlier and was simply set as a safe time to go with peace of mind in the necessary maintenance.

If you want to whet your appetite for the new season, we recommend that you watch the new trailer, in which you have a preview of the new skins and a little teaser of some of the mechanics that could be included with it.