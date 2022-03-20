what it is, how it is configured and what requirements it needs

Universal Control is not the only novelty of iOS 15.4 that many users have been waiting for. With that version of the system comes Face ID with masksomething that should make the use of the iPhone more bearable while the remaining restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic last.

What is it and what is Face ID with a mask for?

Face ID with a mask allows us unlock the iPhone using Face ID even if we wear the mask, even without having an Apple Watch that serves as an additional security measure to achieve it. Unblocking is achieved thanks to a more exhaustive reading of the eye area of ​​our face.

Apple itself warns that Face ID results are better without a mask, but it offers this measure to make our daily lives more comfortable while wearing a mask. Until now we could only achieve this when we had an Apple Watch, and now those who do not wear that watch also they save themselves from constantly having to type their lock code. All this thanks to iOS 15.4 and its incorporation of unlocking with a mask.

What software and hardware requirements does Face ID with a mask need?





Face ID only works on iPhone 12 and later models, so it cannot be used on iPhone X, XS and 11 even if they use Face ID. It also does not work on any iPad model with Face ID, it is reserved only for iPhones since it is the device that we unlock the most in places where we have to wear a mask.

We will also need to have installed iOS 15.4it is not worth having any previous version of iOS 15. The update is completely free.

How Face ID works with a mask and what we have to configure





The option to be able to activate Face ID with a mask is in the ‘Face ID and passcode’ section of the Settings app. If you activate it, the iPhone will have to analyze your face again, asking you to remove your glasses at some point to do a better scan of your eyes (if you wear glasses, of course).

For the same reason, Face ID with a mask it won’t work when you wear sunglasses. The unblocking happens to depend entirely on the contour of your eyes, and if you cover them you have your entire face practically covered.

What we get with Face ID with a mask

As I said before, this function it’s mostly for comfort. All iPhone owners who don’t use an Apple Watch have been relegated to unlocking the iPhone using the unlock code manually, but thanks to this they can go back to using Face ID even when wearing a mask.

we’ve been a while testing this functionality, since it was announced in a beta of iOS 15.4 And we must say that unlocking Face ID with a mask is instant in our tests. Users will find it very useful, avoiding entering their unlock code on iPhone constantly.

Given that Face ID without a mask is more accurate and secure, I would not be surprised if this function ends up disappearing from iPhones once the mask is no longer an everyday object. Or perhaps it persists, thinking of the workers in factories and hospitals who use it throughout their shifts.

