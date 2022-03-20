What is the Nicolas Cage movie that has 100% approval?

PHOTOS | What is the best Nicolas Cage movie? At last you know!

One of Nicolas Cages’ movies boasts a 100% rating and you’d be surprised with which of all his hits he pulled it off with.

Nicolas Cage He has proven that he is one of the biggest and best actors in Hollywood, and he is one of the most sought-after action icons, but to everyone’s surprise, the movie that gave him a perfect rating is one of his most recent projects.

While everyone thought Pig It would be the film with which Cage would conquer his return to the big screen, it turned out that the film in which he plays himself is the one that for now has made him one of the privileged few that he has achieved only positive reviews by movie lovers.

And though tapes like 60 Seconds, The Rock, and many more, have become brilliant jewels in his crown, it was

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

in which he seeks to laugh at himself.

