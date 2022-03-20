What happened to Sofia Vergara? Find out what the Latin actress who succeeded in Hollywood is up to

Sofia Vergara’s story begins like a movie. Being very young she was discovered in her native Barranquilla, Colombia, by a talent scout who saw great potential in her. After this, she did work as a model in advertising campaigns, including the Pepsi drink.

Little by little she began to internationalize her career and during 1994 and 1995 she was an entertainer at the Vina del Mar Festival together with Antonio Vodanovic, an event that not many have in their memory.

But not only Latin America was part of his ambition to have a name outside his country. After his participation in the Festival, she went to Miami to work with the Univisión network. Together with them he hosted programs like Out of series, don’t you dare and The bomb.

In the United States he also ventured into the world of acting, having characters in television series such as Acapulco, body and soul in addition to Fire in the blood.

Latin, but not so much

Vergara’s intentions were in the world of acting and to become an actress in the Hollywood market. However, her chances were pretty slim at first.

In the castings she was rejected for not fully meeting the stereotype of a Latin woman, due to her skin color and blonde hair. For the same reason, she decided to dye her chestnut and thus draw the attention of the producers.

Starting the 2000s’ and with her new look, the actress made her debut on American television, where she hosted the American Comedy Awards. Thanks to this first appearance of her, the Hollywood industry little by little put their eyes on her. In 2002 she had her debut in cinema, where she was part of big troubleplaying the role of Nina.

Three years later he participated in the series Hot Properties, which was canceled after nine episodes. In 2007 she was the producer and star of the Latin version of Desperate Housewivesmixing his career between the Spanish-speaking and English-speaking public.

Best Comedy Actress

After some small roles in television series and movies, Vergara manages to achieve success thanks to her role as Gloria Delgado in the series modern-family. Her character is a young Latina originally from Colombia, who becomes the second wife of Jay Pritchett.

A characteristic feature of Gloria and Vergara is their marked Latin accent when speaking English, which has been imitated on different occasions. Her participation in Modern Family has led her to be recognized as one of the best comedy actresses, obtaining nominations at the Golden Globes, Emmy, SAG, People’s Choice awards, etc.

In parallel, he has also forged a career in the cinema, having small roles and other leading roles. In 2014 she worked under the direction of Jon Favreau on Home Chefsharing the screen with Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.

A year later he starred Hot Pursuit in the company of Reese Witherspoon. She has also been a voice actress for various characters in film and television such as The Simpson, Family Guy and Emoji: The Movie.

The life of Griselda Blanco

After the end of Modern Family, Vergara has decided to continue her television career playing Latin roles.

He is currently recording the mini series of 6 episodes Griseldawhich portrays the story of Griselda Blanco, known as The Godmother of Cocaine and the Queen of Drug Trafficking, as she is one of the most important cartel leaders in Colombia.

Since 2020, the artist has also served as a judge on the show America’s Got Talentand it is presumed that he will resume his role for this 2022 season.