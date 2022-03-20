Toyota will intentionally reduce its production for three months

Toyota will present interruptions in its production in Japan and other international factories. These are the reasons.

Due to various external factors and recent events in Japan, Toyota has made the decision to reduce the local production in an estimated time of three months. That will mean the temporary cessation of activities in some factories.

Parts shortages resulting from affected suppliers due to the earthquakes that were generated in Japanese territory a couple of days ago, led the manufacturer to launch a contingency plan carrying out adjustments in operations of several of its plants.

Added to the difficulties in supply chain that is affecting the automotive industry worldwide, the lags of the covid-19 pandemic and the complicated panorama of the Russia-Ukraine crisis has also left its effects.

New plans in Toyota production

Adjustments to Toyota production in Japan will be reflected as follows: a 20% less in April, 10% in May and 5% in June, percentages with respect to the brand’s initial plans. Actions that will also be reflected in international level.

This being the case, it is estimated that its world production will reach 750,000 units, 250,000 originated in Japan and 500,000 abroad. That means 150,000 fewer copies compared to the goal set for 900,000 vehicles per month.

Regarding the operation of the factories in Japan, activities will be suspended due to two or up to six days. The centers located in the towns of Tsutsumi, Tahara, Miyata and Iwate They will be closed between April 1 and 19, in different periods for each one.

Among the models that will be affected by the intentional reduction of production, is the Lexus range: LS, IS, RC, RC F and NX, Toyota C-HR, Aqua, Yaris and Yaris Cross. As well as the Noah and Voxy vans. Despite everything, the goal for fiscal year 2022 remains 11 million cars.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Source: Toyota



