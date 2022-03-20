Tom Cruise to premiere ‘Top Gun’ sequel at Cannes

The long-awaited sequel to ‘Top Gun’ (1986) will premiere at the next Cannes Film Festival and will feature the presence on the Croisette of its leading man, the American actor Tom Cruise, whose only participation in the contest dates back 30 years. The organization recalled on its social networks that Cruise presented the film out of competition in May 1992 ‘A very distant horizon’directed by Ron Howard and also starring his ex-partner, Nicole Kidman.

On this occasion, with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’by Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, 59, returns to play the military pilot Peter Mitchellagain with his leather jacket, his aviator sunglasses and his motorcycle and with a cast that will include Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

The 75th edition of Cannes will take place from May 17 to 28 and that film will be screened at the contest before its release in theaters in both France and the United States, scheduled for May 25 and 27, respectively.

The festival, which did not specify the date of the screening of the long-awaited film, will announce the films of its official selection at a press conference on April 14, and has already announced that the presenter of its opening and closing gala will be Belgian actress Virginie Efira.