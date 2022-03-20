Today’s matches: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, ​​live the Classic of the Spanish League 2022

Live match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, ​​minute by minute

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 90+2 | Barcelona already does what it wants with Real Madrid. He gets a corner kick after a shot from Adama.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 90| 3 minutes added

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 88 | Yellow card for Lucas Vzquez and Nico Gonzlez.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 87 | Sali Pedri for Nico and Jordi Alba for Dani Alves.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 85 | Lucas Vzquez’s shot that goes to the side. Good center of Mariano.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 84 | Birdie Valverde’s shot that goes over Ter Stegen’s goal.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 82 | Yellow card for Camavinga for a foul on Busquets

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 80 | Enter Adama for Dembl

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 79 | Saved by Ter Stegen from a shot by Vincius Jr

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 78 | Save by Courtois after a shot by Memphis Depay after a service that seemed more like a clearance by Eric García. How bad is Madrid defending!

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 76 | Save by Courtois after a shot by Memphis Depay after a service that seemed more like a clearance by Eric García. How bad is Madrid defending!

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 76 | Shot by Marco Asensio after a low cross from Alaba that goes over Ter Stegen’s cabin.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 73 | Yellow card for Jordi Alba for a foul on Vincius Jr.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 70 | Another error in the defense of Real Madrid that almost scored Barcelona’s fifth goal. Dembl stayed close to marking the hand.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 70 | Barcelona changes. Auba leaves for Memphis and Gavi enters for Frenkie de Jong.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 68 | Barcelona is already passing the ball to Real Madrid. In fact, the fifth is closer than the first of the white set

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 66 | Casemiro’s shot that goes wide of Ter Stegen’s goal

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 64 | Real Madrid changes. Rodrygo left for Asensio and Nacho for Lucas Vásquez.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 63 | Yellow card for Luka Modric for a foul on Dembl

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 62 | Another shot from Aubaymeng that without force reaches Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 60 | Rodrygo’s shot directly into the hands of Ter Stegen

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 57 | I don’t know which is worse. If the defense of Madrid or the poor definition of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese missed a shot only against Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 55 | Real Madrid tried to get into the Barelona area, but Eric García prevented it by planting himself on the pitch and sticking out his leg to deflect the ball.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Min 51 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona. The VAR grants the fourth goal after reviewing it. Alaba was enabling Ferran Torres who gave the ball to Auba to score his second goal of the match over Courtois. 0-4.

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | Min 50 | Casemiro’s foul on Ter Stegen in the small area.

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | Min 47 | Now Ferran put it in. Another filtered pass that reaches Auba who touches it with his heel towards Ferran and now he is not wrong. Barcelona already scored 0-3

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | Min 46 | What a way to fail by Ferran Torres. Alone in front of Courtois and sent her to the side

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | minute 45 | The ball moves again and the Earth stops again. Start the second part.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | minute 45 | Nothing is added. The Bernabu whistles the presentation of his soccer players. What a great game Barcelona is playing!

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | Min 43 | Uffff they were making another move in the purest Barcelona style. Filtered service from Busquets to Alba who crosses with her head but Auba cannot score her second goal of the match.

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona | Min 41 | Real Madrid keeps the ball in search of reordering and/or that the first half is over because Barcelona have given a master class at the Bernabu.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | minute 39 | GOOOOOOOOOL center of Dembl who scored his second assist for Ronald Araujo who finished off in the area to beat Courtois. The Classic belongs to Barcelona!

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | minute 37 | Uffff, clash between Marc Andr Ter Stegen and Vincius Jr after the Brazilian asked him for a penalty caused by the Brazilian.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | minute 34 | Long possessions are dominating Rel Madrid. Piqu broke possession with a long stroke to De Jong that Auba failed against Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | minute 32 | Barcelona is very comfortable at the Bernabu. After the goal, they recovered again in the high zone, but a bad pass deprived them of a goal option.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | minute 30 | Yellow card for Sergio Busquets for stopping a Real Madrid advance.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 29 | Dembl hadn’t beaten any of Nacho, but in the first he passes him and crosses Auba like with his hand, who now has no doubts and beats Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 26 | Now Toni Kroos was the victim as he received a foul and Frenkie de Jong his corresponding yellow card.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 24 | Gigantic pass by Pedri in the Real Madrid area. Picadita for Ferrn who defines, but Casemiro crosses and stops the shot.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 22 | yellow card for Tony Kroos for a run-in with Sergio Busquets. It seems a bit too harsh to me.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 21 | Barcelona is managing the ball, moving it and looking for the best option. In this last play they broke off in search of Aubameyang.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 18 | Ferraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan. Incredible shot by Torres that goes to the side. Barcelona is very close to the Real Madrid goal.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 16 | Now it was Militao. The Brazilian is wrong and if it isn’t for a good sweep by another Real Madrid defender, the first one could be called for which team.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 14 | Carvajal is not having a good match. He has already missed a couple of easy serves. Barcelona must notice and assert this.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 13 | Courtois double save. First against a weak shot from Auba that said he should be expelled and then against a threaded shot from Dembl. The number 1 of Real Madrid is already a factor!

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 11 | Auba’s strong tackle that is not sanctioned with a yellow card. If you ask me, here in Liga MX that was red. But hey… we continue 11 vs 11

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 9 | The pressure from Real Madrid is bearing fruit. Little by little he is breaking the lines of pass and possession of FC Barcelona

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 7 | Great low save by Marc Andr Ter Stegen. Vincius overflow that ends at the feet of Valverde who shoots towards the Barcelona goalkeeper well defended by Ter Stegen.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 6 | Vincius Jr asked for a foul from Araujo that the referee did not grant. In fact, he mentioned that he went shoulder to shoulder. In FC Barcelona’s response, the Real Madrid defense bursts a pass from Pedri.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 5 | Rodrygo’s shot that passes close. The play originates from a bad pass from Barcelona and thanks to the speed of Fede Valverde

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 3 | did not accommodate Filtered service from Piqu to Ferran that after a rebound goes out through the final line. A good idea from FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 1 | Very high shot of Fernando Torres after a bad center by Jordi Alba.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | min 0 | The ball moves and the Earth stops! We leave with the actions of Real Madrid vs Barcelona.

14:02 | A minute of silence is observed in memory of Raymond Carrasco, former president of Barcelona.

14:00 | The teams are already on the field. We are moments away from starting the Classic.

13:55 | The teams are about to hit the field!

13:49 | And if we have already seen the warm-up of Real Madrid, it is fair that we see the one of Barcelona. Do you trust the young promises of Barcelona?

13:47 | This is how the Madrid team came out to warm up on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium. Are you surprised that Real Madrid does not put a nominal 9 instead of Benzema?

13:44 | For those who don’t know, Barcelona will play with its yellow outfit, the Senyera, the Catalan flag. In that sense, Real Madrid will do the same playing with their fourth kit, the black one.

13:41 | And so was the arrival of Real Madrid to his house ahead of the game against Barcelona. Who do you think could be the key?

13:39 | It’s not a photo, but it is an extraordinary video of the Santiago Bernabu Stadium ahead of the Clsico that stops the world.

How do Real Madrid and Barcelona arrive in the league table?

13:36 | Real Madrid is in first place, while Barcelona is in third place.

What time is Real Madrid’s match against Barcelona and what channel broadcasts it live?

13:34 | This match starts at 14:00 (Central Mexico time). Also, you can see it through Sky Sports on channel 516/1516.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: forecast for today’s game

13:31 As we have said in the previous note At this minute by minute, Real Madrid is the favorite to win the Clsico Espaol against Barcelona.

Confirmed lineup -Real Madrid

13:23 | Courtois (P); Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho (c); Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

A defensive lineup? Real Madrid will go with four midfielders as well as Vincius and Rodrygo at the top.

Confirmed alignment FC Barcelona

13:17 | Ter Stegen (P); Araujo, Piqu, Eric, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Of Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Dembl and Aubameyang.

The surprise of Barcelona is to have the presence of Ronald Araujo on the wing, above Dani Alves.

SD: Xavi.

13:15 | The line-ups for the Classic are ready, it seems that there are a couple of surprises on each side.

The world stops. There is Classic in Spain. This Sunday March 20 takes place a new confrontation between Real Madrid and Barcelona from the field of the Santiago Bernabu Stadium. Will Xavi’s team, called La Xavineta, be able to beat the leader of LaLiga? Join me to discover it friends and friends of MARCA Claro. Am Gael Gonzlez… WE BEGIN!

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant