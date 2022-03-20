Tigers vs. Monterrey: summary and goals of the Clásico Regio 2022 today | SPORT-TOTAL

tigers vs. Monterey ONLINE LIVE | LIVE follows the game for matchday 11 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament, this Saturday March 19 from 7:00 am (Mexican time) and 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). The transmission of one of the most attractive matches today will be in charge of DirecTV Sports, Afizzionados, IZZI and BlimTV. To watch football live like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels.

TIGERS VS. MONTERREY LIVE TODAY

A new edition of the Clásico Regio will star tigers and Monterey, who are fighting to get closer to the top of the table of the Mexican championship, today in the hands of Pachuca. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the Nuevo León University Stadium (El Volcán).

At what time is Tigres vs. Monterey?

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 10:00 pm

Spain: 2:00 am (Sunday, March 20)

Tigers vs. Monterrey: match channels and how to watch on TV

The Tigers vs. Monterrey will be one of the most attractive duels of the day in Aztec football. The confrontation will take place at the Nuevo León University Stadium (El Volcán) and will be broadcast to Mexico by the Afizzionados, IZZI and BlimTV channels. In Latin America, the contest can be seen on DirecTV Sports.

Tigers vs. Monterrey: this is how the teams arrive

This Saturday at El Volcán, the Tigres, third in the standings with 20 points, will put their offensive potential to the test; they have -tied with the leader Pachuca- the best attack of the tournament with 20 goals, eight of them signed by André-Pierre Gignac, leader of the individual scoring table.

For their part, the ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey are on the rise. After the dismissal of DT Javier Aguirre due to the crisis of results, the technical direction remained in Víctor Manuel Vucetich, with whom they have stringed together three wins and already occupy sixth place with 15 points and with a pending match.

In the game against the Tigres, coached by Miguel Herrera, Vucetich will seek his fourth win in a row. “The classics have to be played, no matter the condition of each of the two teams, both have elements of great capacity, two technicians who have imposed their style”, pointed out the ‘Rayados’ coach.

For his part, Miguel Herrera commented that “Monterrey has done things well, he’s getting on a roll, it’s going to be a good game”.

As a curious note, both Vucetich and Herrera have directed the Clásico Regio on both sides.

Tigers vs. Monterrey: last clashes

Monterrey 2-0 Tigers | 2021 | MX League

Tigers 2-1 Monterrey | 2021 | MX League

Monterrey 0-2 Tigers | 2020 | MX League

Monterrey 0-2 Tigers | 2019 | MX League

Tigers 1-0 Monterrey | 2019 | MX League

Monterrey 1-0 Tigers | 2019 | MX League

Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | 2019 | Concachampions

Tigers 0-1 Monterrey | 2019 | Concachampions

Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | 2019 | MX League

Tigers 0-0 Monterrey | 2018 | MX League

Tigers vs. Monterrey: probable alignments

Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Igor Lichnovsky, Hugo Ayala, Jesús Angulo, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Havier Aquino, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac. DT: Miguel Herrera.

Monterey: Esteban Andrada, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Rodolfo Pizarro, Joale Campbell and Vincent Janssen. DT: Victor Manuel Vucetich.

